Brewers vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-15) open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers (13-13) at Busch Stadium, with the first game scheduled on Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off series losses. The Cardinals lost against the Atlanta Braves while the Brewers went down against the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers will send Chad Patrick (RHP, 1-1, ERA: 2.11) on the hill while the Cardinals will have Matthew Liberatore (LHP, 1-2, ERA: 3.60) on the mound.

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Betting odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -129 | Brewers +109

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under: 8 runs

Weather: 76°F, partly cloudy, 10 mph winds (L-R), 28% chance of rain

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Injuries

Brewers injury report:

Blake Perkins – Fractured shin (10-Day IL)

Brandon Woodruff – Shoulder surgery (anterior capsule repair) (15-Day IL)

Aaron Ashby – Strained oblique (15-Day IL)

Aaron Civale – Strained hamstring (15-Day IL)

Connor Thomas – Elbow arthritis (15-Day IL)

Robert Gasser – Tommy John surgery (60-Day IL)

DL Hall – Strained lat (60-Day IL)

Nestor Cortes – Strained elbow flexor (60-Day IL)

Cardinals injury report:

Iván Herrera – Knee inflammation (bone bruise) (10-Day IL)

Zack Thompson – Strained lat (60-Day IL)

Projected Lineups

Brewers

2B: Brice Turang (L) LF: Jackson Chourio (R) DH: Christian Yelich (L) C: William Contreras (R) RF: Sal Frelick (L) 1B: Rhys Hoskins (R) CF: Garrett Mitchell (L) SS: Joey Ortiz (R) 3B: Caleb Durbin (R)

Cardinals

LF: Lars Nootbaar (L) 1B: Willson Contreras (R) 2B: Brendan Donovan (L) 3B: Nolan Arenado (R) DH: Nolan Gorman (L) RF: Jordan Walker (R) CF: Victor Scott II (L) C: Pedro Pagés (R) SS: Masyn Winn (R)

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have value as the underdog here with Chad Patrick on the mound and St. Louis’s offensive inconsistency. The Cardinals have a losing record and players like Christian Yelich could make game-winning differences.

With the wind blowing up slightly, expect a lot of balls reaching the stands.

Final Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

Best Bets:

Pick Brewers ML (+109).

Pick over 8 runs.

William Contreras to record an RBI.

