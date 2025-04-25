Brewers vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-15) open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers (13-13) at Busch Stadium, with the first game scheduled on Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off series losses. The Cardinals lost against the Atlanta Braves while the Brewers went down against the San Francisco Giants.
Brewers will send Chad Patrick (RHP, 1-1, ERA: 2.11) on the hill while the Cardinals will have Matthew Liberatore (LHP, 1-2, ERA: 3.60) on the mound.
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Betting odds
Moneyline: Cardinals -129 | Brewers +109
Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+160)
Over/Under: 8 runs
Weather: 76°F, partly cloudy, 10 mph winds (L-R), 28% chance of rain
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Injuries
Brewers injury report:
- Blake Perkins – Fractured shin (10-Day IL)
- Brandon Woodruff – Shoulder surgery (anterior capsule repair) (15-Day IL)
- Aaron Ashby – Strained oblique (15-Day IL)
- Aaron Civale – Strained hamstring (15-Day IL)
- Connor Thomas – Elbow arthritis (15-Day IL)
- Robert Gasser – Tommy John surgery (60-Day IL)
- DL Hall – Strained lat (60-Day IL)
- Nestor Cortes – Strained elbow flexor (60-Day IL)
Cardinals injury report:
- Iván Herrera – Knee inflammation (bone bruise) (10-Day IL)
- Zack Thompson – Strained lat (60-Day IL)
Projected Lineups
Brewers
- 2B: Brice Turang (L)
- LF: Jackson Chourio (R)
- DH: Christian Yelich (L)
- C: William Contreras (R)
- RF: Sal Frelick (L)
- 1B: Rhys Hoskins (R)
- CF: Garrett Mitchell (L)
- SS: Joey Ortiz (R)
- 3B: Caleb Durbin (R)
Cardinals
- LF: Lars Nootbaar (L)
- 1B: Willson Contreras (R)
- 2B: Brendan Donovan (L)
- 3B: Nolan Arenado (R)
- DH: Nolan Gorman (L)
- RF: Jordan Walker (R)
- CF: Victor Scott II (L)
- C: Pedro Pagés (R)
- SS: Masyn Winn (R)
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Prediction & Pick
The Brewers have value as the underdog here with Chad Patrick on the mound and St. Louis’s offensive inconsistency. The Cardinals have a losing record and players like Christian Yelich could make game-winning differences.
With the wind blowing up slightly, expect a lot of balls reaching the stands.
Final Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Cardinals 4
Best Bets:
Pick Brewers ML (+109).
Pick over 8 runs.
William Contreras to record an RBI.