Brewers vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 25, 2025 11:07 GMT
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-15) open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers (13-13) at Busch Stadium, with the first game scheduled on Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off series losses. The Cardinals lost against the Atlanta Braves while the Brewers went down against the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers will send Chad Patrick (RHP, 1-1, ERA: 2.11) on the hill while the Cardinals will have Matthew Liberatore (LHP, 1-2, ERA: 3.60) on the mound.

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Betting odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -129 | Brewers +109

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under: 8 runs

Weather: 76°F, partly cloudy, 10 mph winds (L-R), 28% chance of rain

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Injuries

Brewers injury report:

  • Blake Perkins – Fractured shin (10-Day IL)
  • Brandon Woodruff – Shoulder surgery (anterior capsule repair) (15-Day IL)
  • Aaron Ashby – Strained oblique (15-Day IL)
  • Aaron Civale – Strained hamstring (15-Day IL)
  • Connor Thomas – Elbow arthritis (15-Day IL)
  • Robert Gasser – Tommy John surgery (60-Day IL)
  • DL Hall – Strained lat (60-Day IL)
  • Nestor Cortes – Strained elbow flexor (60-Day IL)
Cardinals injury report:

  • Iván Herrera – Knee inflammation (bone bruise) (10-Day IL)
  • Zack Thompson – Strained lat (60-Day IL)

Projected Lineups

Brewers

  1. 2B: Brice Turang (L)
  2. LF: Jackson Chourio (R)
  3. DH: Christian Yelich (L)
  4. C: William Contreras (R)
  5. RF: Sal Frelick (L)
  6. 1B: Rhys Hoskins (R)
  7. CF: Garrett Mitchell (L)
  8. SS: Joey Ortiz (R)
  9. 3B: Caleb Durbin (R)

Cardinals

  1. LF: Lars Nootbaar (L)
  2. 1B: Willson Contreras (R)
  3. 2B: Brendan Donovan (L)
  4. 3B: Nolan Arenado (R)
  5. DH: Nolan Gorman (L)
  6. RF: Jordan Walker (R)
  7. CF: Victor Scott II (L)
  8. C: Pedro Pagés (R)
  9. SS: Masyn Winn (R)
Brewers vs. Cardinals: Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have value as the underdog here with Chad Patrick on the mound and St. Louis’s offensive inconsistency. The Cardinals have a losing record and players like Christian Yelich could make game-winning differences.

With the wind blowing up slightly, expect a lot of balls reaching the stands.

Final Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

Best Bets:

Pick Brewers ML (+109).

Pick over 8 runs.

William Contreras to record an RBI.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
