Brewers vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 8, 2025

The LA Dodgers' bad run of form continued in the series opener in Milwaukee as the Brewers blew them away in a 9-1 rout. Milwaukee chased Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the game and contained their offense.
The Dodgers will now be aiming to end their four-game losing skid, during which they were outclassed by the Houston Astros at home over the weekend. Despite that, they still lead the NL West and have six games of breathing space at the top.
Meanwhile, the Brewers have been strong at home, winning three straight series at American Family Field. Milwaukee is second in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
Money Line: Dodgers (-130), Brewers (+110)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 runs (-110), Over 8.5 runs (-110)
Weather: In Domed Stadium, not applicable
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 2: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Brewers
- Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),
- Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs),
- Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin),
- Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Dodgers
- Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow),
- Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot),
- Tommy Edman: day-to-day (toe),
- Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee),
- Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee),
- Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Brewers
- CF J. Chourio R
- C W. Contreras R
- DH C. Yelich L
- LF I. Collins S
- 3B Caleb Durbin R
- RF Sal Frelick L
- 1B A. Vaughn R
- 2B Brice Turang L
- SS Joey Ortiz R
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani L
- SS Mookie Betts R
- 1B F. Freeman L
- C Will Smith R
- CF Andy Pages R
- LF M. Conforto L
- 2B Kim Hye-seong L
- 3B Miguel Rojas R
- RF J. Outman L
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 2: Picks and Prediction
Unfortunately for the Dodgers, their list of injuries keeps increasing. With Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman now day-to-day, their offensive depth is running thin. LA will rely on its explosive trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to deliver.
Clayton Kershaw, fresh off recording his 3,000th strikeout in his last start, will face a Brewers offence led by Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick. Jackson Chourio has 9 RBIs in the last 10 games and could be one to watch here.
If Kershaw continues his improved form, the Dodgers can tie the series in Game 2. LA feels like a solid bet to win, and hit the over on the total runs.
Picks: Dodgers (-130), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 4