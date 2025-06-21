Brewers vs. Twins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins will continue their interleague series on Saturday, and the National League team is up 1-0. Milwaukee picked up a dominant 17-6 win in the series opener, and Minnesota is going to look to respond.

The Brewers have improved to 41-35 with some great baseball of late, while the Twins are sitting at 37-38. Odds for Game 2 of the series have been set, and it's time to make some predictions.

Brewers vs. Twins prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn

Christian Yelich has been on a tear for the Brewers, leading the team with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. Milwaukee had a huge offensive day in the series opener, and this team has proven dangerous at the plate.

Trending

Veteran Jose Quintana is set to start for the Brewers. Quintana brings a 4-2 record to go along with a solid ERA of 3.35 this season.

Byron Buxton has been carrying the Twins at the plate, leading the offense with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Buxton will need some help in this game, as there will be some runs scored.

Simeon Woods Richardson is starting for the Twins and he is looking to improve on his 2-3 record. This should be a good outing for the right-hander as the Twins will even up the series.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 4

Brewers vs. Twins odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers +110, Minnesota Twins -130

Run Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-180), Twins -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN), Under 9.5 (-120)

Brewers vs. Twins injuries

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)

Garrett Mitchell (OF): Late June (Left oblique tightness)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

Robert Gasser (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Connor Thomas (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow arthritis)

Minnesota Twins injury report

Trevor Larnach (OF/DH): Day-to-day (Right hand contusion)

Royce Lewis (3B): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Erasmo Ramirez (RHP): July (Right shoulder strain)

Zebby Matthews (RHP): July (Right shoulder strain)

Pablo Lopez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right teres major strain)

Luke Keaschall (2B): Late June (Right forearm fracture)

Brewers vs. Twins picks

The Brewers might have dominated the series opener, but Game 2 will be a huge win for the Minnesota Twins as they get revenge.

Money Line: Minnesota Twins -130

Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More