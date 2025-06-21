Brewers vs. Twins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins will continue their interleague series on Saturday, and the National League team is up 1-0. Milwaukee picked up a dominant 17-6 win in the series opener, and Minnesota is going to look to respond.
The Brewers have improved to 41-35 with some great baseball of late, while the Twins are sitting at 37-38. Odds for Game 2 of the series have been set, and it's time to make some predictions.
Brewers vs. Twins prediction
Christian Yelich has been on a tear for the Brewers, leading the team with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. Milwaukee had a huge offensive day in the series opener, and this team has proven dangerous at the plate.
Veteran Jose Quintana is set to start for the Brewers. Quintana brings a 4-2 record to go along with a solid ERA of 3.35 this season.
Byron Buxton has been carrying the Twins at the plate, leading the offense with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Buxton will need some help in this game, as there will be some runs scored.
Simeon Woods Richardson is starting for the Twins and he is looking to improve on his 2-3 record. This should be a good outing for the right-hander as the Twins will even up the series.
Prediction: Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 4
Brewers vs. Twins odds
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers +110, Minnesota Twins -130
Run Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-180), Twins -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN), Under 9.5 (-120)
Brewers vs. Twins injuries
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)
Garrett Mitchell (OF): Late June (Left oblique tightness)
Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)
Robert Gasser (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Connor Thomas (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow arthritis)
Minnesota Twins injury report
Trevor Larnach (OF/DH): Day-to-day (Right hand contusion)
Royce Lewis (3B): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
Erasmo Ramirez (RHP): July (Right shoulder strain)
Zebby Matthews (RHP): July (Right shoulder strain)
Pablo Lopez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right teres major strain)
Luke Keaschall (2B): Late June (Right forearm fracture)
Brewers vs. Twins picks
The Brewers might have dominated the series opener, but Game 2 will be a huge win for the Minnesota Twins as they get revenge.
Money Line: Minnesota Twins -130
Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN)