In his 25 years serving as the GM of the New York Yankees, Brian Cashman has brought considerable success to baseball's most esteemed team. During his time at the helm, the Yankees have won six AL Pennants and four World Series championships.

However, the Yankees fans also have one of the most brutal and outspoken fanbases in all of sports. Despite his past contributions, Brian Cashman has not been immune from their rage.

It has been a long season for Yankees fans, who continue to deal with their last-place team. On account of their 59-55 record, the Bombers sit 4.5 games out of a playoff spot. Morevoer, the team's .232 batting average is the second-worst in MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the team's foundations seemingly imploding, Cashman sat by and did considerably little at the August trade deadline. Understandably, this enraged fans, who immediately began calling for Brian Cashman's termination, despite the fact that he inked a four-year extension last November.

Addison @YankeeWRLD Not sure I could’ve started my morning any worse than reading this sentence pic.twitter.com/IPvcxbQi0F

"Not sure I could’ve started my morning any worse than reading this sentence" - Addison

Recently, a source within the New York Yankees organization has suggested that Cashman's position as GM is very safe. According to the unnamed source, "the idea of firing Cashman is not even on the table."

Many fans see this as nepotistic. Cashman was a protoge of George Steinbrenner, the late father of current owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman is known to have warm, even familial relations with the family.

Despite the red-hot rage being directed at him, it cannot be argued that Cashman does not deserve some of it. Two offseason moves that failed to pan out have been especially damning for the 56-year old.

"Yankees fans when they find Brian Cashman’s car after this deadline" - Jonny's Lasagna

The first was 2022 Cy Young finalist Carlos Rodon. The former San Francisco Giants ace was signed to a six-year, $162 million deal this past offseason. After being sidelined with "day to day" issues, Rodon did not make his Yankees debut until July. He made six starts, posting a 7.33 ERA before returning to the IL.

The second case was that of Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last season, announced he would be undergoing season-ending surgery before the season began. Cashman's office came under intense scrutiny after the leftie added that he was injured at the time of his trade to the Yankees.

Let Brian Cashman's record speak for itself

While the front office is a convenient scapegoat at the best of times, Yankees fans need to think hard about their demands for Cashman's termination. It is not the GM's fault that the starters have been underwhelming, and that big bats like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have been all but invisible. However, with the team now 11.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, someone needs to shoulder the blame, and you cannot fire players.