“Bro yeah this is 2021 all over again” “Andddd here comes the free fall” - New York Mets fans left devastated after Carlos Carrasco suffers oblique strain

During last night's game against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco left the game with an apparent injury. The Mets wound up losing this game 13-1 in a complete blowout. Earlier today, it was discovered that Carrasco suffered a left oblique strain and will be out for 3-4 weeks.
So far this season, Carlos Carrasco has had a great bounceback year for the Mets. In the 2021 season, Carrasco pitched in just 12 games; he was 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA. After this season, many wrote him off and did not expect anything from him.
However, this season he has looked like a completely different pitcher compared to last year. Through 23 starts this year, Carrasco was 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA; outstanding for a fifth starter for the Mets. He really rounded out the Mets rotation, which for years always seemed a little top heavy.
Carrasco will miss some of the most crucial weeks of the regular season for the New York Mets. Left-hander David Peterson will likely take his place as the interim fifth starter. Through 18 appearances, Peterson is 6-2 with a 3.30 ERA. It's safe to say that he will be a good fit for this role.
Carlos Carrasco will be missed; however, this is now one of multiple recent injuries for the Mets. New York tends to always have an injury curse later in the year, which can ruin their season. Fans fear that this is turning into one of those years for the team.
Nevertheless, the Mets have one of the most powerful squads in the MLB, and cannot be stopped this second half. If they can keep this momentum going, they will be able to outlast their injuries.
The New York Mets have been red hot since the All-Star break
Despite being blown out by the Atlanta Braves last night, the Mets have been on fire recently. Since the All-Star break, the Mets have a 17-6 record, which includes a six-game win streak. They now have the second-best record in Major League Baseball, and hold a 4.5 game lead over the Braves.
They still have three games left in this series against Atlanta, and the Mets need to stay on their toes. Although they are one of the best teams in the league, the Braves could surpass them if they let their foot off the gas.