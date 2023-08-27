In the New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels game on Saturday, an incident occurred which left some figures of the MLB world enraged.

In the bottom of the eighth with Pete Alonso at the plate, the Mets attempted to tie the game as they fell behind 5-3. Unfortunately, Alonso suffered a hit-by-pitch as a ball struck the back of his helmet, almost near his neck, by Jose Soriano's breaking ball on the first pitch.

Luckily, it struck him just high enough to catch his helmet, or the injuries could have been considerably worse.

After the terrifying incident, Buck Showalter became enraged and said:

"We might have got lucky -- again. But how many times can you get lucky?"

Fortunately, the Mets batter passed concussion testing and is not anticipated to be placed on the injured list. However, trainers will probably observe him until Sunday's series finale.

Pete Alonso's MLB career statistics

Alonso played college baseball for the Florida Gators before being selected by the Mets in the 2016 MLB draft. He set a major league record for the most rookie home runs with 53 and was named the National League Rookie of the Year.

In 2019 and 2022, he was the league leader in home runs and runs batted, and he has participated in three MLB All-Star games.

During the arbitration round, Alonso and the Mets agreed on a $14.5 million compensation for the 2023 season.

The player passed Carlos Beltrán for sixth place on the Mets' all-time home run record on April 7 during a game against the Miami Marlins, when he hit his 150th home run.

On June 7, Pete Alonso was placed on the injured list after being hit by a pitch, resulting in a bone bruise and left wrist strain. He was believed to be out for three to four weeks due to the injury, but swiftly recovered, and was taken off the injured list on June 18.