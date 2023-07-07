Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Cameraman Pete Stendel receives outpouring of support from MLB fans after frightening on-field incident

Cameraman Pete Stendel receives outpouring of support from MLB fans after frightening on-field incident

By Aashna
Modified Jul 07, 2023 08:56 GMT
Cameraman Pete Stendel receives outpouring of support from MLB fans after frightening on-field incident
Cameraman Pete Stendel receives outpouring of support from MLB fans after frightening on-field incident

A frightening event occurred during the New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday night as one of the cameramen was taken off the field.

Gunnar Henderson, a shortstop with the Orioles, delivered a miscued throw to first base in the bottom of the fifth innings, missing his teammate's glove and striking Pete Stendel, the Yes Network cameraman in the face.

NEVER MIND THAT CAMERAMAN, EXCUSE ME?! 👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/HaMkqLkXf3
"NEVER MIND THAT CAMERAMAN, EXCUSE ME?!"

MLB fans sent their thoughts and well wishes to Pete Stendel:

"86 mph right to the face" - Merc
86 mph right to the face twitter.com/jimmyrandazzo/…
"Prays for him. Time for batting helmets in the camera pit." - old vegas
@JimmyRandazzo Prays for him🙏🙏Time for batting helmets in the camera pit.
"He was feeling every last ounce of that love. Hope he recovers quickly." - Greg Bringle
@TalkinYanks He was feeling every last ounce of that love. Hope he recovers quickly.
"Worse overthrow I’ve seen in a while." - Mia
@SomaKazima Worse overthrow I’ve seen in a while.
"Once he Heals he gets to throw out the first pitch and take a curtain call" - Travis Harrilchak
@TalkinYanks Once he Heals he gets to throw out the first pitch and take a curtain call
"Mvpete"
@TalkinYanks Mvpete

Stendel was struck as Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson tried to convert a double play, but his throw to first base flew over Ryan O'Hearn's head.

Over 10 minutes of play were stopped while stadium workers treated Stendel. Michael Kay said on the show that he was conversing and conscious while being examined.

Prayers and wishes for Yankee's cameraman Pete Stendel

Many spectators in the stadium were shaken by the tough circumstance, most notably Henderson who made the throw. The young infielder was clearly upset after the play.

Meanwhile, thoughts and prayers are also being sent Pete Stendel's way, hoping that he will fully recover from any wounds he may have suffered.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Stendel is a cameraman for the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network. His career has seen him participate in a number of well-known projects, including Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York in 2001.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...