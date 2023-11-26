"Can be a lonely time of the year" - Ex-MLB star Jose Canseco's daughter Josie highlights struggles of being away from family during holidays

Josie Canseco, the daughter of the former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, knows that the holidays aren't all merry and bright for everyone.

For some, it can be a painful reminder of what they lost. Loved ones they used to visit on the holidays, be it Thanksgiving or Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa or anything else, but can't anymore hurt.

The ex-MLB star's daughter shared the sentiment with her 1.1 million followers on her story. She wrote about how she knows it's not always a great time during the holidays, and she sees those who are struggling.

Canseco said via Instagram:

"I feel so lucky to have family around me this time of year but have had many instances where that wasn't the case where that wasn't the case and I just want to send a little extra love to anyone who doesn't have that luxury. Can be a very lonely time of the year, and if anyone's feeling alone, know you are loved and appreciated. I see you."

Thanksgiving just passed, and it is often a time spent with loved ones. Christmas and other holidays are coming soon, and those are spent with the same If and when those loved ones are no longer there, it can make for a very tough time.

The daughter of the former Oakland Athletics slugger has a keen awareness of such losses and suspects that some of her followers are in the same boat.

Jose Canseco's daughter understands that the holidays can be difficult. Her Instagram story shows that she has a key feel for the issues.

Most people are happy with their families and don't necessarily realize that a happy time for one is a tough time for another.

That is, until they lose someone and realize the gaping hole that exists during the holidays. Not many have the acute awareness to understand that happy times can be difficult for others. That's a key attribute to have, and the daughter of the former Texas Rangers slugger has it in spades, evidently.

