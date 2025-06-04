Can Trevor Bauer play in MLB again & other important questions answered after ex-Dodgers star's $300,000 court settlement: All you need to know

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer had a major victory off the field on Monday. Bauer is ordered to be paid $300,000 by his accuser Lindsey Hill. The decision was made by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Trevor Bauer has not played in the MLB since Hill levied sexual assault allegations against the pitcher in 2021. Bauer was suspended as MLB launched an investigation but the two parties reached a settlement in 2023.

What is the reason for the settlement

Bauer claimed that Hill breached the terms of their agreement from 2023 by making false claims of money involvement in the settlement on social media and podcasts.

The former Dodgers pitcher filed a lawsuit in October and he has won the case this week. Bauer will reportedly receive $220,000 for 22 violations from Hill and the rest of the sum covers attorney fees.

Where is Trevor Bauer playing

Following his suspension, the Dodgers released Trevor Bauer in January 2023. The former Cy Young winner signed for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan on a one-year $4 million deal in March 2023.

After his stint with the NPB team, Bauer played for the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League in 2024. He was named the 2024 Mexican League Pitcher of the Year after helping the team to postseason success.

He returned to Japan in January after signing a contract with Yokohama DeNA BayStars for a second stint in the NPB.

Can Trevor Bauer play in the MLB again?

Although he was suspended by the MLB after Lindsey Hill's allegations in 2021, Trevor Bauer has been cleared of any wrongdoings, making him eligible to sign for an MLB team.

However, teams have not shown any interest in the former All-Star ace despite his strong performances outside the MLB over the last three seasons.

Is Trevor Bauer's age blocking his potential MLB return?

Trevor Bauer was at the peak of his prowess, coming off a Cy Young-winning season, when he joined the Dodgers in 2021. Although he has been posting solid numbers around the world since then, Bauer's age is a potential concern for MLB teams.

Bauer turned 34 in January and while there is no shortage of pitchers in their late 30s in the major league, the former Dodgers pitcher has not thrown in MLB in over four years. He would need time to recalibrate his pitching against MLB hitters, especially with the introduction of the pitch clock in 2023.

