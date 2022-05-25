"Cannot make this s**t up, sports are f***en awesome" “how can you not be romantic about baseball?” - Jose Trevino rips a walk-off hit on late father's birthday, looks skyward to salute him

Jose Trevino is just another cog in the machine that is the New York Yankees this year. After a walk-off single to win the game for his team last night against the Baltimore Orioles, Trevino helped improve his team's record to 30-13, the best record in baseball and 4.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, the second-placed team in the American League East.

Trevino's walk-off hit came on his father's birthday, who passed away in 2014. For Jose Trevino and for Yankees fans everywhere, it was a moment of celebratory remembrance that caused a gushing of emotion all across Twitter.

Jose Trevino hits walk-off hit on late father's birthday, sparking wholesome fan reactions on Twitter

After dropping the first game of the series to the last-placed Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees were keen to keep their habit of winning ballgames from sliding. It was especially important as the Yankees are fresh off of a series loss to the Chicago White Sox, their first series loss since mid-April.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jose Trevino was pointing up and shouting "papi" after his walk-off hit



Today was his father's birthday. His father passed away in 2014 Jose Trevino was pointing up and shouting "papi" after his walk-off hitToday was his father's birthday. His father passed away in 2014 https://t.co/btLE3N4uX1

"Jose Trevino was pointing up and shouting "papi" after his walk-off hit. Today was his father's birthday. His father passed away in 2014" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Jose Trevino is playing in his first season with the New York Yankees after four years playing in his home state for the Texas Rangers. Jose Trevino has garnered a reputation for himself over the course of his career as a dependable catcher who can also get on base and score runs.

MEINTUNECHI @meintunechi @TalkinYanks Today May 24th. Is my father’s birthday also he would have been 70 years old, he passed away in 2008. I feel his emotion. To have a moment like that to celebrate him is unreal! Love this so much. @Yankees @TalkinYanks Today May 24th. Is my father’s birthday also he would have been 70 years old, he passed away in 2008. I feel his emotion. To have a moment like that to celebrate him is unreal! Love this so much. @Yankees

"Today May 24th. Is my father’s birthday also he would have been 70 years old, he passed away in 2008. I feel his emotion. To have a moment like that to celebrate him is unreal! Love this so much" - @ MEINTUNECHI

Trevino had a big game last night. He homered to left in the third inning off of Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman to put the Yankees up 2-0. Later, in the seventh inning, he hit an RBI single that scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa, tying the game at 5.

JAMS @jams1215_ @TalkinYanks Cannot make this shit up, sports are fucken awesome @TalkinYanks Cannot make this shit up, sports are fucken awesome

"Cannot make this sh*t up, sports are f*cken awesome" - @ JAMS

The game would stay at 5-5 until the 11th inning, when O's outfielder Austin Hays hit a go-ahead RBI single to put his team up 6-5.

Dolphins/Yankees @rocco__giordano @TalkinYanks Doing it for his father and home state of Texas, absolute W @TalkinYanks Doing it for his father and home state of Texas, absolute W

"Doing it for his father and home state of Texas, absolute W" - @ Rocco Giordano

It was crunch time for the Yankees in the bottom of the 11th. With pitcher Bryan Baker came in to finish up the game for the Orioles. After Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled, scoring Gleyber Torres, he was moved to second by a subsequent single from Marwin Gonzalez.

dmar80 @DJSlick_One @TalkinYanks “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” I know it’s cliché, but it always fits… @TalkinYanks “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” I know it’s cliché, but it always fits…

"'How can you not be romantic about baseball?' I know it’s cliché, but it always fits…" - @dmar80

It was then that Jose Trevino ripped a pitch by Baker to left, scoring Kiner-Falefa and winning the game. It was an emotional moment for Trevino, who could be seen looking skyward and shouting "Papi!" in reference to his late father who would have been celebrating his birthday that day.

It was Jose Trevino's second career walk-off hit, and not likely one he will forget any time soon.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt