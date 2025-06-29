Cardinals vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 29, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians are set to wrap up a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. St. Louis is looking to complete the sweep after taking care of business in the first two games.
With the two straight wins, the Cardinals have improved to 46-38 on the year, while the Guardians have dropped to 40-41. Odds have been set for the series finale, and it's now time to make some predictions.
Cardinals vs. Guardians prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals are coming into this game with a ton of momentum on offense as they have had great success in this series, totaling 14 runs. This season, Willson Contreras is leading the way with 11 home runs and 51 runs driven in.
Matthew Liberatore is taking the mound against Cleveland, and he has pitched solidly this season. The lefthander has gone 5-6 with a 3.96 ERA so far in 2025 and he projects to have a decent start on Sunday.
Logan Allen is going to be on the mound for the Guardians. He has gone 5-5 with a 4.25 ERA this season, and he looks to improve against a Cardinals team that has won seven of its last 10.
Jose Ramirez is doing all he can for the Guardians at the plate with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season. In need of a win and some better form, expect the Guardians to play cleaner baseball and come away with the win on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Guardians odds
Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -120, Cleveland Guardians - EVEN
Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+140), Guardians +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)
Cardinals vs. Guardians injuries
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
- Jordan Walker (OF): 10-Day IL (Appendicitis)
- Ivan Herrera (C/DH): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
- Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)
Cleveland Guardians injury report
- Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL Tear)
- John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow surgery)
- Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)
Cardinals vs. Guardians picks
This series has been dominated by the Cardinals up to this point, but expect the Guardians to get the job done and record a 5-2 win.
Money Line: Cleveland Guardians (EVEN)
Run Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)