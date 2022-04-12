Watch: 2-time All-Star Carlos Correa kisses son Kylo before playing Minnesota Twins first night match

Former All-Star and blockbuster offseason Minnesota Twins acquisition, Carlos Correa, was seen showing his human side.

The Minnesota Twins kicked off their 2022 season against the Seattle Mariners this past weekend. After dropping two of the first three, the stage was set for the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa to do something special.

Carlos Correa gives a kiss to Kylo

Before Sunday's series rubbermatch, Carlos Correa was spotted greeting his baby son, Kylo, and giving the jubilant child a kiss. Also pictured was Correa's wife and model Daniella Rodriguez, who stole a kiss of her own from the star.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 @DaniellaRdz1 Carlos and Daniella Correa with their son, Kylo Daniel Correa, born Nov 29. Carlos posted the photo on his Instagram account and wrote: “You’ve changed my life forever. I love you, my son” and Carlos wished his wife “Happy 2nd Anniversary” @TeamCJCorrea Carlos and Daniella Correa with their son, Kylo Daniel Correa, born Nov 29. Carlos posted the photo on his Instagram account and wrote: “You’ve changed my life forever. I love you, my son” and Carlos wished his wife “Happy 2nd Anniversary” @TeamCJCorrea @DaniellaRdz1 https://t.co/zpx97OBY1y

Carlos Correa burst onto the Major League scene in 2015 with the Houston Astros. That year, his 22 home runs and 68 RBIs were enough to get him selected as the American League rookie of the year.

Correa went on to play six more seasons with the Houston Astros, in which he would record 133 home runs and 489 RBIs. This was enough to send the Puerto Rican to the All-Star game twice, once in 2017 and once in 2021.

This past offseason, his contract with the Astros was up. Although they were keen to keep the shortstop in their hands, Correa wanted to leave. After he led them to the World Series finals in 2021, Correa turned down a multi-million-dollar qualifying offer from the Astros.

Correa batting for the Minnesota Twins during Spring Training 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida

Correa eventually signed with the Minnesota Twins, penning a contract that would give him $35.1 million for each of the next three years. Correa scored his first run, hit, homerun, and RBI in the Twins' 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Saturday.

Cooper @CoopCarlson Carlos Correa with his first home run as a member of the Twins!

Young Kylo will grow up watching his dad play the game with a level of skill that many can only aspire to. Perhaps one day Kylo Correa will be playing in the big leagues, making millions, and giving his own adorable son a pre-game kiss.

