Carlos Correa Giants Contract: Where does the Puerto Rican star's 13-year deal rank among the largest in history?

Carlos Correa had a 2022 season unlike that of a lot of players in the MLB. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican shortstop made waves after last season when he announced he would be leaving the Houston Astros.

Correa seemed like the perfect fit for the Astros. He won the Rookie of the Year Award with the team in 2015, and helped them win the World Series in 2017. It seemed evident to everyone that Carlos Correa would be a Houston Astro for a long time.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Good morning, Carlos Correa gets to torment the Dodgers for 13 years now Good morning, Carlos Correa gets to torment the Dodgers for 13 years now https://t.co/4vWnfw3z4F

However, after the 2021 season, Correa refused a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros and decided to become a free agent. The market was hot, and many teams committed resources to nailing down Carlos Correa. In the end, Correa chose the Minnesota Twins.

But it was not to be, Correa originally signed a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with the Twins, but he opted out after only one year. Again, Correa was an MLB free agent.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Carlos Correa and Giants agree at $350M and 13 years. No opt out. Full no trade. Carlos Correa and Giants agree at $350M and 13 years. No opt out. Full no trade.

On Dec. 13, 2022, Correa signed a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. The deal will see him earn around $27 million per year as part of a $350 package.

The contract gives Correa an annual contract value of around $26.9 million per season. Although the deal is mammoth, the long-term nature drives down the annual value.

Correa will not even find himself among the top 20 highest paid players in 2023. His annual value is very similar to fellow shortstop Trea Turner, who signed a similar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies last month.

Apart from Aaron Judge, who became the highest paid position player in history following a huge deal with the New York Yankees earlier this month, most of the highest paid players are pitchers. Judge will earn $40 million for each of the next nine seasons.

New York Mets pitching pair Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander top the list. The two aces are set to make about $43 million each for each of the next two seasons. Slightly behind Judge is Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who will make over $38 million next season.

Carlos Correa is a welcome addition to the San Francisco Giants

The Giants have lost their iron grip on their division, the NL West, in recent years. Management will be hoping that the addition of Correa will turn the ship around. For the amount of money they are paying him, he will need to perform.

