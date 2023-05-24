Carlos Rodon Injury Update: Expected recovery timetable after footage of him throwing ball emerges

Carlos Rodon is yet to play for the New York Yankees since signing for the team in December 2022. The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries but it appears that he is recovering well.

Rodon had been placed on the Yankees' injury list since the start of the season with a strained forearm. Once his forearm began to heal, the player started feeling stiffness from what doctors called a chronic back issue.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, Rodon returned to New York after mostly spending his time at the team’s Tampa training facility over the first seven weeks of the season. Footage also showed the pitcher playing catch and throwing at the Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Carlos Rodón is out throwing at Yankee Stadium Carlos Rodón is out throwing at Yankee Stadium https://t.co/w9WC4d7gFo

By his own admission, Rodon made about 45 throws from up to 120 feet, putting himself a step closer to a return from the injured list.

Rodon recently said that he no longer feels pain in his back after getting a cortisone shot more than two weeks ago:

"The shots definitely helped my back. I haven't felt anything since then."

However, there is still no timeline on when Rodon will make a comeback on the field. The New York outfit will be hoping that it's sooner rather than later.

Carlos Rodon MLB stats career and honors

The Chicago White Sox picked Carlos Rodon in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut for the team in 2015.

Rodon spent eight years with the White Sox before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2022. In his lone season with the Giants, the pitcher racked up a whopping 237 strikeouts and 52 walks in 178 innings pitched at a 2.88 ERA.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the New York Yankees. However, the two-time All-Star is yet to play a game for the Bronx Bombers.

Across nine seasons in the league, Rodon has recorded an impressive 947 strikeouts and 319 walks across 152 games.

