Carlos Rodon Injury Update: Latest health status and recovery period for Yankees pitcher on $162,000,000 contract

Carlos Rodon had a night to forget against the Houston Astros on Sunday. The New York Yankees pitcher allowed five runs on three hits including a pair of home runs in 2.2 innings before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury.

Rodon appeared to feel tightness in his left hamstring after throwing 58 pitches at Yankee Stadium. As he looked uncomfortable, New York Manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer then went to check on the 30-year-old to find out whether he could carry on.

Rodon then stretched out his left leg and drank some water before throwing a few warmup pitches. However, after talking with the trainer, he exited the game, which Houston eventually won 9-7.

The Yankees didn't officially release any statement on Rodon's injury but the player will have an MRI later Monday. He spoke to reporters after the match and said that he was confident about avoiding a stint on the IL:

"I feel confident that everything is OK. Obviously, we won't know until that imaging comes. But I'm confident that I'm available, whatever they need me to do."

Carlos Rodon is in the first year of a six-yea, $162,000,000 contract that he signed with the New York Yankees in the offseason.

With a challenging run of fixtures on the horizon, the Yankees will be hoping that Rodon's injury isn't too serious. The New York outfit is already short of pitchers after Domingo German was placed on the restricted list for alcohol abuse.

Carlos Rodon's stats in 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon hasn't been at his best in the 2023 MLB season. The left-handed pitcher has recorded 25 strikeouts and 18 walks in 27 innings pitched at a 7.33 ERA.

With 50 games remaining in the regular season, the New York Yankees are fourth in the AL East with a 58-54 record. Aaron Boone's side is 12 games behind divisional leaders Baltimore Orioles.

While the Yankees are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, they will need to finish the season strong to have any chance of qualifying for the postseason.