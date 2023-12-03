Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley takes the helm as executive director of Nest Egg Foundation, spearheading accessible fertility treatment initiatives

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley Rodon took to social media Saturday to announce that she joined the Nest Egg Board of Directors as the Executive Director of Advocacy and Impact.

Ashley said that she was honored to receive the position at the organization. In an Instagram post, she detailed how the Nest Egg Foundation also assists in providing financial grants for IVF treatment to people who have been unable to start their families due to financial restrictions.

She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m honored to announce I have joined the Nest Egg Board of Directors as the Executive Director of Advocacy and Impact! Carlos and I spent many lengthy conversations on what our give back to society could be. That conversation many times ended with infertility. 1% of the world has access to advanced fertility treatment, and of that 1% it’s an insurmountable cost.

"Nest Egg Foundation works to lessen that burden. I’m thankful for every board member who believes in my visions and goals. Their passion and love for what they have created is so potent you can’t help but be touched by it. There’s so much amazing work to come, and I could not be more ecstatic to watch it all come to life!"

Carlos and Ashley Rodon married in 2018 in Costa Rica. The couple reportedly struggled with infertility before welcoming their daughter, Willow, in 2019. They became parents for the second time in 2021 when Ahsley gave birth to a son, Bo.

In April 2023, Carlos and Ashley welcomed their third child, Silo.

A look at Carlos Rodon's MLB stats and career honors

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon

The Chicago White Sox selected Carlos Rodon in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. The pitcher made his debut for the White Sox in April 2015.

Rodon spent seven seasons in Chicago before playing for the San Francisco Giants for one year in 2022. The pitcher was then traded to the New York Yankees and he played his first season for the Bronze Bombers in 2023.

Across nine years in the Majors so far, Carlos Rodon has racked up 1,011 strikeouts and 347 walks across 911.2 innings pitched. He has also earned two All-Star honors.

In his first year with the Yankees, Rodon recorded 64 strikeouts and 28 walks in 64.1 innings pitched across 14 games. Unfortunately, New York missed out on a playoff berth, finishing fourth in a highly-competitive AL East division, with an 82-80 record.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.