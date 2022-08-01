"Cashman saying F Ross to David Ross by taking Effross" "Have the Cubs become the new farm team for the Yanks?" - MLB Fans relentlessly roast Chicago Cubs following rookie reliever's trade to New York Yankees

Just one day ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees made their second trade. The Yankees strengthened their bullpen by obtaining rookie reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs earlier today. The trade pieces from New York have yet to be released to the public.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Effross, 28, is a rookie with five more years of club control and has been fantastic this season. @JackCurryYES was on it. The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Effross, 28, is a rookie with five more years of club control and has been fantastic this season. @JackCurryYES was on it.

Although Effross is just a rookie this season, he has been very solid for Chicago thus far. In 44 innings pitched with the Cubs, Effross has a 2.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts. He has played a great role and was a bright spot on a Cubs team that is nothing short of mediocre.

. @FieldsSzn69 @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Nah what the fuck are we doing this return better be insane @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Nah what the fuck are we doing this return better be insane

Pete @IBCB21 @SPTO @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Nobody expected the cubs to trade Effross. He has 5 years of cheap control and has been really damn tough against righties. There’s no way the Yankees got him for cheap. @SPTO @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Nobody expected the cubs to trade Effross. He has 5 years of cheap control and has been really damn tough against righties. There’s no way the Yankees got him for cheap.

As the Chicago Cubs enter full rebuild mode, many do not think it makes sense to trade away a young piece in Effross. He is in his rookie season and is still protected for five more seasons under contract. However, he is already 28 years, and the Cubs may want younger talent.

New York Yankees fans were more than happy to see Effross come over to New York. The Yanks needed another piece in the bullpen, and he definitely fills that role. Aroldis Chapman has been vastly underperforming this season, and the Yankees needed someone like Effross in that spot.

Keith F @kutekeith @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Have the Cubs become the new farm team for the Yanks? Use to be the Cleveland Indians...............errrr i mean Guardsomething LOL @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES Have the Cubs become the new farm team for the Yanks? Use to be the Cleveland Indians...............errrr i mean Guardsomething LOL

It seems that the New York Yankees have ultimately won their first two trades of this year's deadline, picking up star Andrew Benintendi and now Effross.

Steve Buchanan @SBuchanan24 @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES This is one of those deals that won’t get a lot of attention today, but will in about a month from now. @JeffPassan @JackCurryYES This is one of those deals that won’t get a lot of attention today, but will in about a month from now.

Although the Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball, that does not mean that they cannot get better. They need to make moves like these at the deadline to strengthen themselves for the playoffs.

Will the New York Yankees dominance translate to the playoffs?

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

As of now, the Yankees have been the best team in the MLB this season. They are one of the most dominant teams baseball has seen in the past decade and are a lock for this year's playoffs. New York's success is due to how well-rounded the team is this year. They consistently rank in the top 10 for the majority of stats on both sides of the field.

However, will the Yankees success translate to the postseason? It seems that in recent years, New York has dominated in the regular season but choked in the playoffs. This season could definitely be different for them.

