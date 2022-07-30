“Cashman will not see the light of day if Quintana is the SP move” “Lmao quintana would get rocked in yankee stadium” - New York Yankees fans are aggrieved with new potential trade targets

As the trade deadline gets closer and closer, everyone is waiting for the New York Yankees' next move. They made their first big splash on Wednesday by aquiring Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Many, however, argue that the Yankees need more pieces to round out their team.

It was rumored for quite a while that New York might go after Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo for some extra pitching help. Now that Castillo has been moved to the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees are left looking for another option.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Frankie Montas is now the Yankees’ top starter target. But they are in on others, including Quintana. Frankie Montas is now the Yankees’ top starter target. But they are in on others, including Quintana.

Inside source Jon Heyman says the Yankees are after Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas or Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana. Montas has been solid for the A's this season. He has a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 19 starts.

ggg889 @ggg88910 . Would still be an upgrade to the rotation but isn’t the ace type pitcher that Castillo is. @JonHeyman Montas just isn’t Castillo. Would still be an upgrade to the rotation but isn’t the ace type pitcher that Castillo is. @JonHeyman Montas just isn’t Castillo😞. Would still be an upgrade to the rotation but isn’t the ace type pitcher that Castillo is.

Althoug he is having a decent season, Quintana has been a lot shakier than Montas in recent years. He has not had a consistant time on the mound since 2019. He's bounced around a couple teams since then.

Michael Dorbuck @mikedorb1 @MiracleLegumez @JonHeyman Quintana I think would be similar to last year's Andrew Heaney pick up. I think he will get destroyed in the American League. @MiracleLegumez @JonHeyman Quintana I think would be similar to last year's Andrew Heaney pick up. I think he will get destroyed in the American League.

Yankees fans were excited about possibly trading for Frankie Montas. However, they were more than dissapointed to hear about a possible trade for Quintana.

gabbagool @gabagoolios @JonHeyman Cashman will not see the light of day if Quintana is the SP move @JonHeyman Cashman will not see the light of day if Quintana is the SP move

The Yankees do not have much time left to pull the trigger on a pitcher this deadline. In order for New York to fully round out their squad, they need another quality arm in the rotation.

The New York Yankees need a pitcher at the deadline

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

The Yankees currently have one of the best pitching staffs in Major League Baseball. They have the third-lowest team ERA at just a 3.16. However, this is a rising number. Because of recent woes from Jordan Montgomery and uncertainty with Domingo German, the Yanks need someone else.

NestorCortesfan99 @xofankissland @JonHeyman Anything to get rid of Montgomery is good for me @JonHeyman Anything to get rid of Montgomery is good for me

New York needs an experienced, reliable arm by this trade deadline on August 2. If they do so, they will be in a great position for the playoffs this season. At the end of the day, good pitching always beats good hitting. Therefore, the New York Yankees need to bolster their rotation.

