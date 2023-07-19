Cedric Mullins Injury Report: Latest health update and expected recovery time for Baltimore Orioles star

On account of their 57-37 record, the Baltimore Orioles sit comfortably in a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, and Cedric Mullins has been a considerable part of that.

In his sixth season with the Orioles, the center fielder is building and expanding on the success that he has enjoyed over the past two seasons. Now, however, it appears as though Mullins may need to be on the sidelined for awhile.

On Wednesday, the Orioles announced that Mullins would be heading to the 10-day IL with a right adductor groin strain. His second stint on the IL this season, he was taken out of the lineup in May with a similar issue.

"Cedric Mullins heads to the injured list again" - Talkin' Baseball

The announcement came prior to the finale of the O's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was retroactive to July 16. It is likely that Austin Hays will take over Cedric Mullins' spot in center field.

In 69 games with the Orioles this year, Mullins is hitting .259/.357/.454, all of which represent modest improvements from 2022, when he finished with a slashline of .258/.318/.403. Additionally, the 28-year old has hit 9 home runs, 47 RBIs, swiped 14 bags, and hit three triples.

MLB @MLB Cedric Mullins took away a 3-run homer for your @Chevrolet Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/bsn0AeGYoA

While Cedric Mullins will certainly be missed in the short term, his assignment to the IL gives the Baltimore Orioles an opportunity. After long-term relief man Cole Irvin was called upon to hurl four innings of Tuesday, the team is in desperate need of another reliever Thankfully, Mullins' relegation to the IL allows them to do that.

The O's still hold a 4.5 game lead over the second-place Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card standings. Moreover, their strong 8-2 push over the last 10 games has allowed them to now be within just one game of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are still sitting atop the AL East.

Cedric Mullins needs all the exposure he can get in a contract year

It is an exciting time for baseball in Baltimore. After spending years as one of the league's most sorry team, the electrifying and exciting lineup is ready to bring October ball back. Mullins, under a one-year, $4.1 million deal, will want to be as big a part of that success as he can be, especially in a pivotal contract year.

