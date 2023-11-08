Amanda Kuhl, the wife of former Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. After a double mastectomy in February, she underwent reconstructive surgery.

She recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her journey through her cancer treatment.

"It's been 291 days since I was diagnosed with breast cancer. 258 since my double mastectomy. I spent 132 days getting 16 rounds of chemo." - RealMrsKuhl

Amanda has often expressed her gratitude to Chad for his constant encouragement during this difficult period. In the past, Amanda had disclosed that she had never experienced loneliness throughout her chemotherapy days.

Amanda also posted on Instagram about how happy she was after her final chemotherapy treatment. She let her fans ask any questions, and she responded to them all throughout the Q&A period.

In addition to posting a quote about cancer, she expressed her delight in the first photo.

"Very happy day, yet," she wrote.

One of her fans asked about the steps in the treatment after chemotherapy in the second photo. She responded by saying she had a lot of appointments coming up.

"Lots of follow up appointments lol."

She posted a photo of her kid in the last post and mentioned that Chad had cooked a great supper for them to celebrate her birthday with family and friends.

"So pumped to be going home"

Chad Kuhl decided to be with his wife through her tough times

Chad Kuhl turned down numerous offers after being released by the Washington Nationals in June. Kuhl revealed that he left the game to help his wife, who was suffering from breast cancer.

“While I’ve received offers to continue to play this season I have made the choice for my family to stay in the DC area for the time being and have Amanda continue to get the best care possible,” he said. “I’ve decided to be with her through the course of chemo and radiatio

Chad Kuhl's decision to be with his wife during tough times highlights the strong bond they share with each other.