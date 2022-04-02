"Sorry about the rain out" - Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman invites young fan to Opening Day

New Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman is one of the more polarizing figures in baseball. He is unabashedly honest and passionate, leading some to describe him as reactive and lacking a filter. The polarizing nature of the newest ace in the Chicago Cubs franchise is compounded by the fact that he is also one of the most active players on social media, frequently taking to Twitter to express his views. However, for every tweet his detractors may find upsetting, there are many that give insight to the kind soul embodied by the right-hander. After seeing a tweet from a follower whose son was disappointed to miss a rain-delayed Stroman start, Marcus immediately took action. He invited the entire family to Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @Cubs twitter.com/beezary/status… AN Wilson @beezary Last year, the @STR0 start at Citi Field was rained out while we waited in line. Kid was NOT happy. BUT! Now we get a chance at Wrigley! One week until Opening day! Last year, the @STR0 start at Citi Field was rained out while we waited in line. Kid was NOT happy. BUT! Now we get a chance at Wrigley! One week until Opening day! ⚾ https://t.co/XbWLW25rrW My man! Sorry about the rain out…would you and the family like to come to my first start in Wrigley!? Let’s make that happen! @HDMHApparel My man! Sorry about the rain out…would you and the family like to come to my first start in Wrigley!? Let’s make that happen! @HDMHApparel @Cubs twitter.com/beezary/status…

The newest Chicago Cubs ace is a fiery personality

Inviting a young fan is a great way for Stroman to endear himself to the Chicago Cubs community. Few fanbases are as devoted and as invested in their team day in and day out. Stroman signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for $55 million. He enters a franchise in a peculiar state. While the team was forecasted to be rebuilding, the signings of players such as Stroman and Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki indicate the team still views itself a competitor.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs are the third team in Stroman’s career. The young right-hander from Patchogue, New York, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round after a stellar career at Duke University. After pitching to a career earned run average of 3.76 with Toronto, Stroman found his form and pitched himself onto the American League All-Star team with a 2.96 ERA. The performance was good enough for the New York Mets to bring Stroman back to his hometown. Stroman joined a pitching rotation that included Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Steven Matz, who competed against Stroman in high school. While he opted out of the 2020 season, Stroman’s tenure as a Met was generally positive, as he was praised for his durability and competitive ferocity, finishing with an ERA of 3.02 to finish the 2021 season.

New York Mets v Boston Red Sox

Stroman’s fiery personality makes him an amazing competitor. When he arrived in Chicago, he vowed to be his fully authentic self, unafraid of the blowback he receives from fans or the press. While instances, such as calling out former MLB players, may bring unwanted attention to the ace right-hander, it makes moments like his reaching out to a young fan that much more genuine. Stroman is complex and layered, but he’s prepared to leave it all out on the field for Cubs fans and make them proud.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @SimplyAJ10 @andruwjones25 🤷🏾‍♂️ @ToddPratt07 Todd…you’re trash. You should have worked harder and drank a little less. Then maybe, you would have had a respectable career. You can’t even give hitting lessons to kids with those numbers!🤷🏾‍♂️ @SimplyAJ10 @andruwjones25 @ToddPratt07 Todd…you’re trash. You should have worked harder and drank a little less. Then maybe, you would have had a respectable career. You can’t even give hitting lessons to kids with those numbers! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️

