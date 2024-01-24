Chicago Cubs gear up for a season of rebuild at Wrigley Field, with 2024 MLB Opening Day tickets priced at just $7

It's been three seasons now since the Chicago Cubs' home, Wrigley Field, saw some postseason action. The last time they played in the postseason was in the 2020 season, where they were swept in the Wild Card series by the Miami Marlins. The Cubs haven't given their fans a good reason to celebrate games at Wrigley Field, with ticket numbers showing a sharp decline.

According to Vividseats, the opening day ticket at Wrigley Field starts at just $7 and has an average price of $130. The Cubs will kick off their baseball season against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On April 1, they will face the Colorado Rockies for their home opener at Wrigley Field.

In 2023, the average ticket price for a game at Wrigley Field was $53.62, a decrease of almost $3 from the season prior, per Statista. Their best average ticket price for the season was in the 2019 season, when the average ticket price was $59.49.

Chicago Cubs' offseason moves suggest club is in for another cold year

The biggest headliner of the offseason was the firing of manager David Ross, who was replaced by former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Counsell, who had a successful tenure with the Brewers, is now the new leader of the clubhouse.

The NL Comeback Player of the Year, Cody Bellinger, declined the mutual option and headed to free agency to seek a multi-year deal. The Cubs exercised their club option to extend the stays of pitcher Kyle Hendricks and catcher Yan Gomes.

The club named Ryan Flaherty bench coach, Darren Holmes bullpen coach, Mark Strittmatter major league field coordinator and John Mallee assistant hitting coach.

Another big move came in the form of Japanese pitching sensation Shota Imanaga, who signed a four-year, $53 million deal. After the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Chicago will have the option of extending the agreement by up to five years, or $80 million.

Despite being rumored to be in for several big names this offseason, the club hasn't impressed many, given the hype. They still don't seem to be competitive as compared to other teams in the National League. Fans might have to expect another cold year at Wrigley Field.

