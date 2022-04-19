"It's been just ridiculous to watch" - Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is in awe of Seiya Suzuki; Japanese sensation earns NL Player of the Week honors

Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki has earned himself the praise of his teammates and the distinction of National League Player of the Week. It comes in his first month of playing baseball in North America.

Suzuki finished the week with three home runs and a batting average of .412 on his way to the distinction. Suzuki transitioned to the MLB this spring after playing in the Nippon Baseball League (NPB), Japan's premier professional baseball organization.

"Congratulations to suzuki_seiya_sb, the NL Player of the Week!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki has taken the league by storm, and many are calling him the new franchise player of the Chicago Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki off to a flying start in Chicago

For the past eight seasons, Seiya Suzuki has played in the NPB for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. During his tenure, he hit 182 home runs and 562 RBIs, earning him a career batting average of .315.

This past off-season, it became apparent to many MLB clubs that Suzuki was looking to join the show in North America. Many teams expressed initial interest. They included the LA Angels, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers.

Eventually, Suzuki settled with the Chicago Cubs. He signed a deal for $85 million that will keep him in the windy city for five years.

Ian Happ heaped words of praise on the Cubs outfielder after he earned NL Player of the Week

During Spring Training, Suzuki hit two home runs and five RBIs in 17 at-bats. Of this, Frank Schwindel said during Spring Training that Suzuki "hit practically every ball out of the park" during batting practice.

Apart from his strong bat, Suzuki is also known for his patience at home plate. The phenom already has nine walks in 25 at-bats this year.

Another teammate has chimed in to sing the praises of the Cubs' Japanese acquisition. Fellow outfielder Ian Happ said Suzuki is "just ridiculous to watch."

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Seiya draws a lot of walks.



This is not one of them. Seiya draws a lot of walks. This is not one of them. https://t.co/CmVxOldx1p

"Seiya draws a lot of walks. This is not one of them." - @ Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are currently tied for first in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals. Their record is 6-4.

If the Cubs are to do anything this season, then you can be sure that the bat of Seiya Suzuki will more than likely have a big part to play.

