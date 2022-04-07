Chicago Cubs Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The Chicago Cubs are looking to be much more of a force in the National League Central this season than in the previous three years. The Cubs have not made the postseason since 2018. Last year, they finished 24 games behind the leading Milwaukee Brewers for a fourth place finish in their division.

Even with offseason additions like outfielder Seiya Suzuki from Japan and reliever Chris Martin from the Braves, the Cubs will have their work cut out for them if they want any chance at winning their division, or more, this season.

"Prepping for @Cubs Opening Day!" - @ Steve Smooth

Here is what Cubs fans can expect to learn, see, and watch in April 2022, the first month of the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.

Chicago Cubs Roster for April | 2022 MLB Season

Shortstop Andrelton Simmonds is currently day-to-day with shoulder problems. Simmonds will be looking to rebound this year after hitting just three home runs and batting .223 with the Twins last year.

Ryan Thomure @RyanThomure With Wade Miley out, here is how the Cubs rotation is shaping up as we approach opening day:



Mark Prior

Kerry Wood

Carlos Zambrano

Greg Maddux

Matt Clement



Pitcher Wade Miley is also out day-to-day with elbow inflammation. The 35-year-old former All-Star hopes to carry on the success he found with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Miley posted a 3.3 ERA in 2021 with the Reds.

Key Dates for the Chicago Cubs in April

The Cubs will be starting off a four-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 7. This will be the Cubs' first chance to inflict some damage on the defending NL Central champs.

It will be a dynamic series to open the season, then it's off to Pittsburgh to see their division rivals for a short two-game stint. After that, the Colorado Rockies will play host at Coors Field as Kris Bryant gets his first look at his former team.

Kris Bryant, who helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, will now face off against them for the Colorado Rockies

Further down the schedule, the Cubs will welcome the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays to Wrigley Field.

The month will finish up on the road. The Cubs are due to play in Atlanta against the World Series-defending Braves, who will enter their first season in more than a decade without Freddie Freeman at first base.

The Chicago Cubs will then end their month against the same team who kicked it off: Andrew McCutchen, Christian Yelich, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs will meet up with Andrew McCutchen as he dawns a Brewers uniform for the first time in his career

The Cubs will have their work cut out for them as they look to replicate the playoff magic they had in 2016 and 2017.

Chicago Cubs TV Schedule & Dates for April

Date & Time Match TV Thursday, 4/7/2022. 2:20 pm EST Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Friday, 4/8/2022. 2:20 pm EST Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Saturday, 4/9/2022. 2:20 pm EST Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Sunday, 4/10/2022. 2:20 pm EST Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Tuesday 4/12/2022 2:12 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Marquee Sports Network Wednesday 4/13/2022 2:12 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Marquee Sports Network Thursday, 4/14/2022 5:40 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Marquee Sports Network Friday, 4/15/2022 5:40 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Marquee Sports Network Saturday, 4/16/2022 5:40 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Marquee Sports Network Sunday, 4/17/2022 12:10 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies Marquee Sports Network Monday, 4/18/2022 5:40 pm EST Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Tuesday, 4/19/2022 5:40 pm EST Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Wednesday, 4/20/2022 5:40 pm EST Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Thursday, 4/21/2022 5:40 pm EST Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Friday, 4/22/2022 12:20 pm EST Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Saturday, 4/23/2022 12:20 pm EST Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Sunday, 4/24/2022 12:20 pm EST Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Tuesday, 4/26/2022 7:20 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Marquee Sports Network Wednesday, 4/27/2022 7:20 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Marquee Sports Network Thursday, 4/28/2022 7:20 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Marquee Sports Network Friday, 4/29/2022 6:10 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers Marquee Sports Network Saturday 4/30/2022 5:10 pm EST Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers Marquee Sports Network

It will be a long road as they play in an exceptionally difficult division. April, the first month of the 2022 season, is set to be action-packed for the Cubs.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt