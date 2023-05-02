The Chicago White Sox made a bevy of moves on Tuesday, including selecting the contract of major-league journeyman speedster Billy Hamilton from Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox are Hamilton's eighth MLB team in a 10-year career. He played in 37 games with the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins last season, batting just .050 with one lonely single across 20 at-bats between the teams.

Chicago White Sox fans likely should not expect much better from Billy Hamilton in his turns at the plate in 2023. He was batting just .188 in 17 games with Charlotte this season.

This is Hamilton's second go-around with the Southsiders. In 2021, he played 71 games with the White Sox, batting just .220 with nine steals in 127 at-bats.

Billy Hamilton was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft. He quickly established himself as one of the fastest players in the league upon making his big-league debut in 2013, stealing 13 bases in just 13 games during his first go-around as a major leaguer, whetting appetites with a .368 batting average.

However, his average kept dipping as he collected four consecutive seasons of stolen base totals in the high 50s.

Hamilton played for the Reds for six seasons, earning a reputation as one of the best base stealers in the league. He led the National League in stolen bases from 2014 to 2017 and set a Reds franchise record with 277 stolen bases during his time in Cincinnati.

But by 2018, with his average dipping to just .236, Hamilton had become expendable. He has been passed around the league due to his speed but has never stayed in one spot too long as he simply can't get on base enough to make himself that useful to an offense.

In 938 career games, Billy Hamilton is batting just .239. However, the Chicago White Sox may be able to use him due to the new MLB rules that encourage more base stealing.

After leaving the Reds, Hamilton played for several different teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Twins and Marlins, in addition to the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are the only team to ever bring him back for another round.

Billy Hamilton likely won't make much of a difference for the moribund Chicago White Sox

Billy Hamilton #0 of the Chicago White Sox reacts to the dugout in the eighth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins

With the White Sox sporting just an 8-21 record in 2023, it's highly unlikely that Hamilton will be able to provide the spark to turn the team's fortunes around.

