Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has had enough. A first-year manager for one of the worst teams in MLB, Grifol was ejected in the bottom of the first innings of Chicago's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Grifol was given the heave-ho in the second-straight game, and it was the same umpire — Marvin Hudson.

Grifol was displeased when the Tampa Bay starter plunked White Sox batter Andrew Vaughn with his next pitch after allowing a game-tying home run to Chicago's Luis Robert.

Things were supposed to be different for the Chicago White Sox this season. The outfield was shuffled to make it less horrific defensively. The team did lose first baseman Jose Abreu via free agency to the Houston Astros. However, it was believed that the White Sox still possessed enough offense to be successful when paired with what was thought to be a starting pitching staff.

Nearly into the regular season, all of those plans have been cast asunder. The White Sox entered Friday with a 7-19 record after being pounded 14-5 in the series opener Thursday night by Tampa Bay, just days after the Rays swept Chicago at Tropicana Field.

Many fans feel Grifol is busting out all the tricks in his playbook to get his team to show some signs of life.

Last offseason, the Chicago White Sox cast off a geriatric manager in Tony La Russa, who was caught multiple times by television cameras nodding off in the dugout. They installed a younger manager more in tune with the modern game in Grifol.

However, many fans aren't sure if the team has just traded one grouchy curmudgeon for another after seeing Grifol's antics.

As the Chicago White Sox continue to sink to the bottom of the American League standings, the new manager is finding himself more and more in the crosshairs of fan angst.

However, not all Chicagoans believe the team's lethargic performances are Grifol's fault. Some Kansas City Royals fans and their team are also having a pathetic start to the season, hoping Grifol would have stayed. He was a part of the Royals organization since 2013.

Other fans just love seeing passion on the ballfield, and some think it makes for a great wagering opportunity.

Chicago White Sox quickly falling out of sight in AL Central

Andrew Vaughn #25 of the Chicago White Sox takes off his batting gloves after striking out

The American League Central was thought to be for the White Sox's taking before the 2022 season began. However, Chicago had to rally late in the campaign to clinch just a 81-81 record. With LaRussa out and Grifol in, as well as the roster tweaks made to the team, many figured the White Sox to be much more competitive this season.

However, as Friday's games began, Chicago was already eight games off the pace of the division-leading Minnesota Twins and threatened to drop into divisional oblivion if things don't change soon.

