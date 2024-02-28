Chicago White Sox's upcoming WWE Night crossover event promises exclusive limited-edition gifts for fans

The Chicago White Sox will reportedly host a WWE-themed night during the 2024 MLB season. The special event is set to take place when the franchise welcomes the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 9 with kickoff at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The WWE is one of the leading entertainment businesses in the US and has a strong bond with the MLB. The organization also has a special relationship with Chicago, which is the hometown of several top wrestlers including CM Punk, AJ Lee, Cora Jade, David Otunga, and The Final Temptation's Scarlett.

Furthermore, several fans who attend the White Sox-WWE crossover event will receive a special discounted ticket package, which also comes with an exclusive WWE Southpaw Figurine. Notably, this offer is limited to the first 1,500 purchases so you will need to be quick to avail those prizes.

Additionally, the Patio Package features a ticket to the game, the WWE Figurine, and two hours of an all-you-can-eat and drink Patio Pass. Fans can check the availability of the tickets on the MLB website.

The WWE has held several top events in Chicago, including one part of WrestleMania 2 in 1986. More recently, the organization held the 2019 Survivor Series in the Windy City.

It appears that the upcoming crossover event with the Chicago White Sox will only strengthen the bond between the WWE and fans in the Windy City.

When will the Chicago White Sox kickstart their 2024 MLB campaign?

The Chicago White Sox will begin their 2024 MLB season on March 28, when they host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series. Pedro Grifol's team will finish its Spring Training on March 24, playing the final preseason game against the Colorado Rockies.

The White Sox had a rather underwhelming 2023 season. They finished fourth in the AL Central with a 61-101 record, missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Nonetheless, Chicago will be aiming for a postseason run during Grifol's first season in charge of the team.

