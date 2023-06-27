Tim Anderson fathered a child with a woman who was not his wife, recently finding himself in controversy. Anderson is happy to own up to the situation, if not go into great detail. He views the topics that spark online discussion as only small in size.

All of this elevates Anderson, who enjoys media exposure and sees it as an opportunity to expand the game among Black people. He worked hard to obtain the experience that got him to this position.

“Everything that I’ve done – from the kids, to my love life, to the All-Stars and batting titles – y’all have it," Anderson said. "I’m tryna be really different and be iconic. I want everyone to remember this shit. When my wave is done – you know how you see people walking around in jerseys? I want you to see my jersey.”

In his late high school years, Anderson only started to tackle baseball seriously after breaking both legs in separate basketball accidents. Three years after being selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2013 draft, he played in the major leagues.

Tim Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson, pens emotional birthday post

Bria Anderson, the wife of MLB star Tim Anderson, surprised followers by posting an emotional birthday message for her husband during an affair scandal. Bria sent Tim a poignant statement expressing her love and constant support despite the strife in their marriage.

She started by wishing him a happy birthday before expressing her love for him in a way that words alone could not adequately express. During their journey together, Bria praised Tim for his leadership ability and unwavering devotion to her.

Many felt conflicted when they saw Bria publicly express her love and support. The responses on Instagram varied from mockery and surprise to appreciation for her strength in the face of adversity.

