Tim Anderson wrote a powerful message on Instagram on his wife Bria Anderson's birthday. Even though the time is tough for the couple, following infidelity allegations against the Chicago White Sox star, they are not shying away from showing love in public. Spilling raw emotions, Tim Anderson took to Instagram recently to express his love and affection for his wife on her birthday.

Tim Anderson's message for his wife Bria

Tim wrote, "We know how our hearts/souls feel completely. That's all that matter fr... know where your heart sit at and I expressed my heart to you. We did so much work behind the scenes to get to a space where you can find peace and happiness. You know the world is yours when it comes to you and the kids. Today gone be great because it's your birthday... I don't give af what nobody say... You know my love".

Dejah Lanee's allegations against Tim Anderson

Dejah Lanee has made strong allegations against Anderson stating that she is in a relationship with him. She uploaded a series of pictures and videos of Anderson and her son, as proof of her allegations. She said that she and the baseball player were together the entire time she was pregnant, and one of the images was purportedly taken just two days ago.

Anderson, a top pitcher for the White Sox, has been accused of cheating on Bria Anderson several times. The incidents, however, have only caused minor friction in their marriage. Bria has refrained from commenting on the rumors and has instead shown support for the 29-year-old pitcher.

The allegations of Anderson's relationship with Lanee surfaced last year and spread like wildfire in the baseball community.

