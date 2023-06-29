Chris Taylor and his wife Mary share exciting pregnancy news with gender-reveal cake, heartwarming ultrasound video

During the Father's Day weekend, MLB star Chris Taylor and his wife, Mary Taylor, announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Mary revealed that the original idea was for the dogs to perform the gender reveal. The dogs were to consume the cake and reveal the gender when they got to the center. However, they needed some human help.

But when the couple did get to the center, the blue color revealed the baby's gender.

Mary Taylor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of the gender reveal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mary wrote, "Dogs needed help getting to the center but 7 mins later…it’s a…baby"

Dodgers supporters may view Chris as a quality utility player who can play both shortstop and the outfield, but his wife is confident that he will make a great team member off the pitch.

According to Chris, Mary would be a great mother, who co-manages the CT3 Foundation. And before recruiters start eyeing baby Taylor on the baseball pitch, the expectant parents hope their son finds something he's enthusiastic about.

Chris Taylor heads to injury list

Before the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday, the Dodgers made several roster changes. The biggest news was that Chris Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list due to his uncooperative knee, which has been getting worse. The team also called up minor league infielder Yonny Hernandez.

Chris Taylor, an MLB player

According to Dave Roberts of the Dodgers, Taylor's damaged knee isn't necessarily getting worse. It just hasn't gotten to the point where he could play the field. Except for two pinch-hitting outings in Anaheim, the team has essentially been playing with one less player all week.

Taylor had a cortisone injection in his right knee to lessen some wear and tear difficulties. The team seemed happy to let him take his time to get better, even though he isn't anticipated to lose much time.

Poll : 0 votes