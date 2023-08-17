Christopher Morel Contract: Breaking down Cubs hitter's salary details in 2023

Chicago Cubs utility player Christopher Morel grabbed headlines with his walk-off three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The closely contested game ended 4-3 thanks to Morel's dinger which was his 19th of the season.

The Dominican started the season with Triple-A Iowa but has been extremely impressive since being called up in May.

Morel signed with the Cubs as an international free agent in 2015. In 2017 he was assigned to the Cubs' affiliate team in the Dominican Summer League where he continued to impress.

After four more years in the minor leagues, Morel finally got his call-up in May 2022 and went on to play 113 games for the Cubs in his rookie season, slashing .235/.308/.433 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

This season, the Dominican again started in the minors before being recalled just two months into the season. He has been very impressive from home plate, launching 19 home runs this season.

Ahead of the 2023, Morel signed a one-year, $720,000 contract which puts his adjusted salary after the luxury tax at $561,295 for the year.

Christopher Morel makes history with first come-from-behind walk-off homer in Chicago rivalry

Christopher Morel kept the Chicago Cubs' postseason hopes alive with his walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Morel's 19th dinger of the season was the first come-from-behind walk-off home run in the tie between the two Chicago teams in the entire history of the MLB.

He continues to grow from strength to strength and has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters on the team.