Cincinnati Reds Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Reds selections

The Cincinnati Reds go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system that has yielded stars like Elly De La Cruz and others in the past. Cincinnati has a bonus pool of $13,785,200 and possesses the 7th pick in the first round.
Cincinnati Reds Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 7
- Competitive Balance Round A 38
- Round 2, Pick 43
- Round 3, Pick 74
- Round 4, Pick 105
- Round 5, Pick 141
- Round 6, Pick 168
- Round 7, Pick 198
- Round 8, Pick 228
- Round 9, Pick 258
- Round 10, Pick 288
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
