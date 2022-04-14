"Where are you going to go?" - Cincinnati Reds President Phil Castellini issues an apology for mocking angry fans; club lost All-Star Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suárez, and Jesse Winker in free agency

The president of the Cincinnati Reds has issued an apology after he was reported to have mocked angry fans of the Ohio ball club.

Phil Castellini, the president and COO of the Cincinnati Reds has come under harsh criticism recently as fans in Cincinnati are growing impatient with the club's chronic underperformance.

Castellini is the 80-year-old founder of Castellini Co., a produce supplier turned baseball investor who took over ownership of the Cincinatti Reds in 2006.

The Reds, who finished third in the National League Central last season, have not been successful in the playoffs in over 25 years and have only been above .500 five times since Castellini took over.

Fans criticize the owner, saying Castellini should take more pride in his ball club and deliver better results or sell it to someone who can.

Responding to angry fans, Castellini said, "Well, where are you going to go? Sell the team to who? That's the other thing. You want to have this debate? .... What would you do with this team to have it more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else."

This was taken as an affront to fans who witnessed Reds management let three top free agents walk this past offseason.

Castellini appears to have understood the gravity and offensiveness of his remarks. He has issued an apology, stating, “I apologize to Reds fans and regret the comments that I made earlier today. We love this city, we love this team, and we love our fans. I understand how our fans feel, and I am sorry.”

Castellini's remarks may have assuaged the calls for him to get his act together for now.

However, as the Reds play in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball alongside teams like the Cubs and Brewers, he may see that these calls from angry fans only get louder.

