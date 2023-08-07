Cincinnati Reds' star Jonathan India scores off the field with the proposal to girlfriend Daniella

Jonathan India said he proposed to Daniella, his longtime partner and now fiancée, on Friday at Ault Park. According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, India worked out before Saturday's game. The Reds claimed he is on target to return from the injured list on Tuesday.

Daniella announced their engagement on Instagram. Hodophile Daniella Garcia has visited cities worldwide, including Athens and New York. Both the pair and their photos show off their beautiful connection.

He wrote, "August 4th, 2023. A walk in the park turned into a lifetime together".

On November 27, 2019, the couple posted their first photo together on social media from the Top of the Rock in New York City. It was evident on their first anniversary that there was no set time when they entered a relationship.

Jonathan India and Daniella's relationship

It has been four years since the couple made it official on September 6, 2019. Now they are engaged. The couple enjoys going on adventures and spending time together. Their frequent outings to different restaurants and gatherings to spend time together are documented on their Instagram profiles.

Garcia celebrated his birthday with Jonathan at a meal at the Beach House in Pompano, Florida, on December 16. In his baseball career, Daniella has been Jonathan's biggest fan, attending games and purchasing his merchandise.

The couple is candid about their relationship since they frequently appear together on and off the ground. They routinely share their happy moments with their fans and followers on each other's social media accounts.

Jonathan played baseball for the Gators while Danielle supported him as both were students at the University of Florida. The Cincinnati Reds selected India with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.