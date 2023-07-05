"Frustrating" and "disappointing" is how Clayton Kershaw described once again being placed on the injured list.

The timing for his latest spell on the sidelines could not be worse. The three-time Cy Young winner has been exceptional over the course of the season. Kershaw pitched so well, that he was selected for his 10th All-Star Game and was set to represent the National League in Seattle. He will now miss the event due to a sore left shoulder that sees him placed on the 15-day injured list.

"I know Charlie wanted to see me pitch and I wanted to pitch...so it's disappointing," said Kershaw

Charlie is one of Clayton and Ellen Kershaw's five children. He is set to turn seven years old in November and is developing a real joy for the game.

"#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw went to the IL. He was looking forward to pitching this weekend, but he understood the decision to place him on the IL. He is disappointed that he can’t participate in the All-Star Game, but he will be attending with his family. Overall Kershaw said his shoulder is feeling better and is confident to return after the break #mlb #YoAmoElBeis" - Claudia Gestro

Kershaw did go on to say that the shoulder feels better and said he should be ready to go after the All-Star weekend.

As difficult as this is for the lefty pitcher and his family, the decision seems to make sense from the Los Angeles Dodgers perspective. Placing Kershaw on the IL at this point of the season gives him some additional time to rest and he will only miss a handful of starts.

Kershaw has suffered injury issues throughout his career and missed time over the last eight seasons. This time, however, it seems to be a minor issue.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been exceptional over 16 starts this season

Clayton Kershaw talks to the media after it was announced he was put on the on 15-day IL at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not hesitate to re-sign Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season.

In 2022, he finished with an impressive 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA over 126.1 innings. He averaged over a strikeout per inning and led all Dodger starters with a .94 WHIP.

This year, Kershaw is off to an impressive start. He has a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 95.1 innings. He ranks second in the MLB in wins (10) and eighth in WHIP (1.05).

