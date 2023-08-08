Clayton Kershaw Injury Update: Health status of Dodgers $20,000,000 star pitcher set to return to action soon

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers are in line to receive some series reinforcements this week, with Clayton Kershaw nearing a return to the rotation. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the future Hall of Famer remains on track to return to the Dodgers' rotation on Thursday for the team's matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Kershaw will “very likely” be pitching on Thursday, Dave Roberts said.

Clayton Kershaw has not pitched for the club since June 27, which coincidentally was against the Colorado Rockies. After pitching six innings that day, the 35-year-old was placed on the IL with left shoulder soreness.

Although Kershaw has struggled to remain fully healthy in recent seasons, when he is right, he remains one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB. Prior to his injury, he had once again been strong for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though 95.1 innings this year, he posted a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts.

Gail Johnson @GJOH29 One of the many things I love about Clayton Kershaw is that even after all of these years and his status as a God among men, he is still consistently top row in the dugout cheering on his teammates on days when he’s not pitching. #Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is not the superstar nearing a return to the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw's impending return to the Los Angeles Dodgers will provide immediate benefits for the club as they look to secure the National League West. That being there is another injured star getting closer to a return. However, it will benefit the club as the postseason draws near.

That returning star? It is two-time All-Star Walker Buehler, who has not pitched for the club since June 10, 2022. According to multiple reports, the pitcher, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, is eyeing a potential return to the team in September.

ocregister.com/2023/08/07/dod… #Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes confirmed that Walker Buehler will take the next step in his recovery by facing hitters in AZ this week. Updates on Blake Treinen, JP Feyereisen in here as well.

The returns of both Kershaw and Buehler could be massive as the Dodgers look to hold off the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks to secure the NL West crown.