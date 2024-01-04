Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez's $62,775 Range Rover Velar dazzles with Pegasus MB finish

For more than a decade, baseball fans in Cleveland have come to love Jose Ramirez. A third baseman who can field as well as he can hit, the Dominican slugger also has some rather expensive tastes.

In 2017, fresh off of a season that saw him hit .312/.363/.462 with 11 home runs and 76 RBIs, Ramirez was inked to a four-year extension worth $26 million. With the cheque in hand, Jose Ramirez decided to trade it in on one flashy car.

"Jose Ramirez picking up his new Range Rover Velar with Pegasus MB Finish!" - Lexani Wheels

In 2018, Ramirez headed to the Lexani Wheels autodealership in Palm City, California. The purpose of his visit was to purchase a brand new Range Rover Velar with a Pegasus finish. The market value of a car of this make stands around $62,000.

Despite only standing at 5-foot-9, Ramirez has shown a tremendous ability to hit for power. a former AL doubles leader, the 31-year old has connected for 216 home runs since making his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians back in 2013.

Often, Ramirez enthralls fans with his off-field antics and sense of humor. In August 2023, the video of Ramirez punching Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson gained him a new level of notoriety.

"Punches were just thrown between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez and then absolute madness broke out in Cleveland" - Jomboy Media

Jose Ramirez will be delighting Guardians fans for years to come

Under his new seven-year deal worth $141 million, it looks as though Ramirez will be playing on the shores of Lake Erie for some time to come. Despite his young relatively age, Ramirez is still seen as a leader on the team, and fans are beyond happy to have him.

