Cody Bellinger Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for high-flying Cubs star in 2024

The career of Cody Bellinger represents what is possibly the most high-profile fall from grace in MLB history. Although he is on the road to redemption, the road is a long one indeed.

Bellinger broke out for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, hitting .267/.352/.561 with 39 home runs and 97 RBIs. Cody Bellinger easily won the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Two years later, the outfielder repeated his feat, hitting .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs and capturing the NL MVP Award. However, the Arizona native's fortunes swiftly began to deteriorate. Bellinger hit.193 and has one of the lowest on-base percentages in MLB between 2021 and 2022. The Dodgers did not tender him at the end of the 2022 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last December, Bellinger inked a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, with hopes of a massive comeback in mind. Although he is hitting .288 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs, there are no guarantees he'll be back with the Cubs in 2024. Here is where he might go instead.

"Cody Bellinger explains his hot streak" - FAX Sports MLB

Top 3 landing spots for Cody Bellinger in 2024

3. Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in the MLB this season. Bellinger, 27, is a prime example of a young stud who already has a plethora of hardware in his trophy case. Wedged between Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez would be a very befitting spot if Bellinger can keep up his good numbers this year.

2. New York Mets

While Bellinger will indeed have to boost up his numbers to get a contract offer from baseball's richest team, his general similarities to outfielder Michael Conforto are noteworthy. Conforto, who hit 33 home runs and 92 RBIs for the Mets in 2019, took a year off before signing with the San Francisco Giants. If the Mets want to recreate a Confortoesque character in their outfield, Bellinger is a solid option.

Marquee Sports Network @WatchMarquee A good piece of hitting from Cody Bellinger. A good piece of hitting from Cody Bellinger. https://t.co/YLllsxWaNL

"A good piece of hitting from Cody Bellinger." - Marquee Sports Network

1. New York Yankees

Anyone who has spent more than five minutes paying attention to the happenings of the 2023 MLB season knows the New York Yankees' many woes in the outfield. With disgraced left-fielder Aaron Hicks on the verge of being fired, a resurrected Cody Bellinger would only add to this team's super-slugger capabilities. If Bellinger can regain his stats from a half-decade ago, there will be no team in baseball that will not want to sign him.

Poll : 0 votes