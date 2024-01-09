Cody Bellinger's fiancée acknowledges influence of two special women in 'Ladies Man' All Star's life

For Cody Bellinger, the 2023 season was one of redemption. Now in the throes of free agency, the star outfielder can relax without having to worry about securing a contract for 2024.

A former winner of the NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards during his time with the Dodgers, Bellinger underwent a massive fall from grace. The Arizona native was released from the team in late 2022 after hitting just .193 over the previous two seasons. In a move that was widely regarded as a somewhat risky one, the Cubs decided to pick him up, inking him to a one-year, $17.5 million deal for 2023,

"Cody Bellinger on 4/20 hits his 4th Home Run and 20th hit of the season 420 feet vs his former team. That is a mouthful" - Cam

With the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger's bat came alive once again. Through 130 games in 2023, the 28-year-old hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a career-high 29 doubles. Although he declined his option with the team for the 2024 season, Bellinger proved, beyond doubt, that he is back in peak form.

As such, Bellinger has been able to take some time for himself this offseason. The father of two girls, born in 2021 and 2023 respectively, Bellinger is engaged to Bahamian model Chase Carter, who regularly provides snapshots of their family life on her Instagram page.

Cody Bellinger's fiancee shared a lovely picture of the former MVP and their daughters

Recently, Carter melted hearts after posting a picture of Cody Bellinger surrounded by their two daughters. The image, captioned with "lady's man", showed the two girls sharing a special moment with the former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP. Although he remains a free agent, many expect some big offers to land in Bellinger's mailbox at any moment.

Cody Bellinger is spending the offseason how he deserves to

After the monumental 2023 campaign, Bellinger was named the Comeback Player of the Year. This offseason alone, the resurgent slugger has been linked to several big teams like the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, after years of poor performances put an undue amount of stress on him and his family, Bellinger is showing that he is ready to embrace the life that he deserves. Where his family goes next remains to be seen. Wherever it is, it is a good bet that the fans will be happy to have him.

