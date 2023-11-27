Cody Bellinger's lavish $4,000,000 Arizona retreat with private jet seeks new owner

Cody Bellinger had a desperately-needed rebound in 2023. While the former MVP experienced his fair share of struggles, perhaps offloading his palacial home towards the end of last season played a hand in his success.

A former Rookie of the Year and MVP Award winner, Bellinger was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers following the 2022 season after hitting just .193/.256/.355 over the past three seasons. Hoping to redeem himself, Bellinger inked a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for 2023.

Cody Bellinger's first season in Chicago gave fans a glimpse of his former self. In 130 games, the 27-year old hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, winning a Silver Slugger in the process.

"Cody Bellinger is the most interesting free agent on the market. Last year was his first good year (.307 / .356 / .525 / 4.1 fWAR) in 4 years. Oddly enough he had the lowest barrel rate (6.1%) of his career. MLB Trade Rumors has him getting 12 / 264. Will a team go that high?" - Ballpark Buzz

While the reasons for Bellinger's big comeback may be varied, perhaps a big off-field move in mid-2022 had a hand to play. In 2022, as his disastrous season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was ending, Bellinger sold his home in Chandler, Arizona for $3.9 million.

The sprawling, three-bedroom abode is located close to Cody Bellinger's childhood home of Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to boasting a large indoor gym area with a batting cage, the home also comes with an infinity pool and a large airstrip and hanger, which was used for Bellinger's private plane.

Despite the strong season as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger declined his $25 million option for the 2024, and will thus become a free agent. He is expected to garner offers that far exceed the $12.5 million he received playing for the Cubs in 2023.

Cody Bellinger may be in for an even bigger house in 2024

Some of baseball's most monied teams, including the New York Mets and Yankees have been reputed to be interested in signing Bellinger. After proving to the world that he still possesses MVP-level talent, expect for some big contracts to appear in his mailbox.

With the money that the 2023 season campaign entitles Bellinger to, do not suprised if Bellinger cashes in on an even bigger home in the near future.

