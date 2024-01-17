Cody Bellinger's little MVP's hilarious first attempt at new sport leaves daughter flat on ground

After his rebound season in 2023, Cody Bellinger is making an effort to maximize his time with his fiancee and their two daughters.

In a recent Instagram story, Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, posted an image of one of their two young daughters. Captioned alongside the adorable image of the exhausted kid lying around some soccer gear were the words,

"Soccer practice was a zero."

For Cody Bellinger, the 2023–2024 offseason showcased his prowess once again. After winning both the Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and 2019, respectively, the Arizona native struggled in 2021 (.165) and 2022 (.210).

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the outfielder decided to ink a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs worth $17.5 million in 2023. Bellinger knew he had to deliver, and the 27-year-old did just that.

With the Cubs in 2023, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, proving that he still possessed MVP-level caliber. After the end of the season, Cody Bellinger opted out of his option with the Cubs for 2024, becoming a free agent in the process.

Cody Bellinger is finally having the offseason he deserves

Last offseason, after Bellinger's miraculous fall from grace, many wondered if he would ever have the chance to compete at the elite level again.

However, after a strong comeback in 2023, Bellinger showed the world that he is one of the top assets that a team can possess.

When he entered free agency, Bellinger immediately became one of the hottest names on the market. That said, clubs like the Toronto Blue Jays have been among the teams looking to ink the former MVP down to a long-term deal.

