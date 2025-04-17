Cody Bellinger's wife Chase highlights 2x All-Star's gravity defying catch that clinched Yankees win

Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, recently shared a highlight of the New York Yankees outfielder’s stellar play during their recent matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
On Wednesday, following 4-1 and 4-2 wins over the Royals, the Bronx Bombers entered the series finale at Yankee Stadium aiming for a sweep.
During the game, the Yankees found themselves in a tight spot in the ninth inning after taking a 4-3 lead. Reliever Fernando Cruz, who went 4-1 on the mound, allowed a walk to Royals’ Maikel Garcia. A wild pitch by Cruz allowed Garcia to advance to second base.
That brought MJ Melendez to the plate. After working the count to 2-1, Melendez hit a 294-foot liner to right field. Reacting quickly, right fielder Cody Bellinger sprinted toward the ball and made a diving catch to record the final out, sealing the Yankees' 4-3 victory.
Bellinger’s wife, Chase, celebrated the clutch play by sharing the highlight on her Instagram story:
After the catch, Cody Bellinger, who was still lying on the ground from the dive, held up his glove to show the catch as the ballpark erupted in cheers. The Yankees had started the game trailing 1-0 after the Royals took an early lead in the first inning.In the third, Anthony Volpe hit a two-run double, allowing Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to score. Cody Bellinger added to the tally in the fourth with an RBI double. The Royals tied the game in the fifth.
Then, Yankees captain Aaron Judge launched a 383-foot go-ahead homer, setting the final score at 4-3.
Cody Bellinger reacts to his wife Chase’s random photo dump
Last month, Chase Bellinger shared a series of candid photos from various occasions with her Instagram followers, captioned:
“The most random dump you’ve ever seen”
The post featured moments from dinner dates with fellow baseball wives, as well as sweet family moments. Cody and Chase’s two daughters, Caiden and Cy, appeared in several of the snapshots. One particularly touching image showed Cody Bellinger holding one of his daughters' hands on a beach.
Among the many reactions in the comments, Cody himself joined in, writing:
“Insane dump”
Bellinger, coming off two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, is now in his debut season with the New York Yankees. Over the course of his MLB career, he has earned two All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards, and a Gold Glove Award.