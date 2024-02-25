Cody Bellinger Signing: 3 reasons why Cubs' reunion with $80,000,000 outfielder makes them immediate contenders

The Chicago Cubs finally ended their stalemate with Cody Bellinger. After months of waiting, the two sides finally agreed to a three-year, $80 million deal. Bellinger had interest elsewhere but was always more likely to come back to Chicago. Now, that's the reality. Here's why this signing makes the Cubs a real team to watch out for in the 2024 MLB season.

Why the Cubs' signing of Cody Bellinger makes them a whole lot better

3) There are few better versatile defenders

The Chicago Cubs don't have someone locking down the first base position or center field, which are two positions that Cody Bellinger excels at. He's one of the best defenders at both, so the quality and versatility makes him a huge addition that gives the team flexibility and talent. Depending on how things shake out, he could spend a good amount of time at both spots and do extremely well, and that will push the Cubs a long way.

2) They were borderline contenders anyway

The Cubs have a young nucleus of talent with Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and others. Bellinger isn't old per se, so he also fits with that. Nevertheless, the team with him nearly made a run at the postseason last year. The upgrades they made before bringing Bellinger back made them arguably a postseason team, and adding the outfielder to the mix again cements that fact. The National League Central is a weak division, so this makes them arguably the best roster in the division.

1) He can hit in Chicago

Cody Bellinger proved he could hit in Chicago

For whatever reason for the last few seasons, Bellinger could not hit with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That wasn't the case in Chicago, where he hit very well. He had a batting average over .307 and hit 16 home runs. He can hit at Wrigley, and that makes him an impact signing that should actually work out. Maybe it was the contract year, but Bellinger can hit in front of Cubs fans, and that makes him a great signing.

