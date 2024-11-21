Cody Bellinger Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for 2019 NL MVP as Cubs struggle to find suitors amid $32.5M deal

Rival MLB executives predict that the Chicago Cubs are going to try and trade Cody Bellinger. The only problem is that his $32.5 million salary is hard to move.

By opting in, Bellinger increased the overall money he was due. He thereby made it a little more challenging to get a trade done without the Cubs eating some of the salary or something creative.

Bellinger might also not be a one-year deal. High salaries for one season aren't immovable, but the player has another opt-in that can cost a team another $27.5 million in 2026.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, here are three teams that might try and add Bellinger for this year despite Chicago's difficulty.

Trending

Three teams Cody Bellinger could do well in during next season

#3 Kansas City Royals

The Royals could use Cody Bellinger in 2025 (Imagn)

The money might be an issue for the Kansas City Royals, though they've spent on talent recently. They have the 25th-best center field depth, by Fangraphs, right now, so Bellinger would be an immediate plug-and-play star. His bat would do well mixed in with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez too.

#2 New York Mets

Cody Bellinger would do well with the Mets (Imagn)

If there's a team that can absorb an inflated salary and live to sign other stars, it's the New York Mets. They did bring in Jose Siri to possibly play center field, but Bellinger would be an upgrade there.

He'd provide a quality bat and good defense without truly preventing the team from also bringing in Juan Soto or someone else. Plus, if they don't bring Pete Alonso back, the Mets could slot Bellinger in at first.

#1 New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger makes sense for the Yankees (Imagn)

The New York Yankees have long been a good fit for Cody Bellinger, but they're now a perfect fit. The left-handed swing would thrive in Yankee Stadium, but Bellinger's two positions, both of which he's excellent at, are first base and center field.

Coincidentally, the Yankees need both of them, especially a true center fielder. Aaron Judge can't play center much longer, but either way, there's no natural first baseman on the roster anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback