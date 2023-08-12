Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shared a few photographs of her life on Instagram. There was a picture of her sporting a face mask, an image of her cheering on a baseball player, a picture of her cuddling a puppy, and photos of candles, tarot cards, and crystals.

Hudgens has a sincere fascination with the paranormal. In a 2022 interview with the "Jay Shetty Podcast," Vanessa said:

"I've always felt really connected in a way I could never explain. I love practicing witchcraft and having rituals."

During the 90-minute film, she investigates spirit boards. Her closest friend Magree, a musician, claims she is clairvoyant, and as the two delve deeper into the world of magic, they ask the audience to join them.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

In 2020, now-Colorado Rockies pitcher Cole Tucker and High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens began dating. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two met while enrolled in an online meditation course.

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post on February 9. The two are highly active on social media.

Tucker is newly signed to the Rockies, after working hard to win his chance in the minor leagues. How he does with the franchise will be intriguing to watch.