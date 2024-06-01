College World Series walk-off home runs since 2000 ft. Tommy White 

The College World Series doesn't have a trademark on the walk-off home run, but they've had plenty of them. The walk-off is the dream of every child baseball prodigy – ripping a home run to end and win the game. A walk-off in the College World Series is even sweeter. Only 17 times has a batter hit a walk-off in the Series.

Well, make that 16 times, because one of the walk-offs was a run-off. In 1977, Chuck McLean handed South Carolina a 3-2 win over Baylor, but he did it with an inside-the-park home run. No leisurely jogs for McLean. The most famous College World Series walk-off arguably belongs to Warren Morris, who ended the Series with a 1996 blast to win not only the game but the title for LSU over Miami.

Here are the College World Series walk-offs of the 21st century.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College World Series walk-off home runs since 2000

Vanderbilt's Jeren Kendall had a College World Series moment to remember.

#1. Tommy White, June 22, 2023, LSU over Wake Forest

Tommy White's homer isn't quite on the level of Warren Morris's blast. But it ended an 11-inning pitchers' dual over Wake and sent the Tigers to the CWS finals (which they eventually won). White's bomb, off Wake's Marshall Massey, is one of the most unforgettable shots in College World Series history.

Expand Tweet

White is still at LSU, where he's had another fine season. One of the top college power hitters of his era, White is a likely first-round MLB Draft pick this summer. "Tommy Tanks" hit plenty of homers at LSU, but none were bigger than his Series walk-off.

#2. Jeren Kendall, June 15, 2015, Vanderbilt over Cal State Fullerton

Kendall and Vanderbilt were in an odd spot in this game. They trailed 3-0 on the previous day when the game was suspended. After resumption, Kendall came to bat with a runner on second and Vandy down 3-2 with one out in the ninth. He promptly ripped a shot to right field for a walk-off homer to give Vandy a win.

Vandy rode that opening-game win all the way to the finals before losing in three games to Virginia. As for Kendall, he hit eight home runs that season, his freshman year. A first-round 2017 MLB draft pick, his career ended at the Class AA level.

#3. Connor Rowe, June 20, 2009, Texas over Arizona

Rowe and Texas were in a 3-3 tie with Arizona in a game to advance to the College World Series finals. With two out in the bottom of the ninth, Rowe pulled a first-pitch breaking ball into the left field bleachers to end the game. The blast did advance Texas to the finals, but the Longhorns lost there to LSU in three games.

Rowe hit just 10 home runs at Texas, with none bigger than his Series walk-off shot. A 21st-round draft pick, he played two seasons of minor league baseball, but never went above Class A.

#4. Chance Wheeless, June 22, 2005, Texas over Baylor

The Longhorns liked a good walk-off now and again. Wheeless led off the bottom of the ninth of a 3-3 time between Texas and Baylor. He connected on a 1-1 pitch and pulled a drive down the right field line. The only question was whether the ball would stay fair, which it did by about 10 feet to end the game and send Texas to the finals.

Expand Tweet

The Horns went on to win the finals over Florida in two games. Wheeless was no slugger, with just six homers that year and 12 in his Texas career. A 17th-round draft pick in 2007, he never got above Class A ball.

#5. Brian Stavisky, June 17, 2002, Notre Dame over Rice

In an elimination game, Notre Dame trailed Rice 3-2 in the ninth inning. After the first batter made an out, a triple put Notre Dame in position to tie. Steve Sollman then smacked a single to tie the game and stave off elimination. With the pressure thus removed, Stavisky then smacked a drive to right field on a 1-2 pitch to walk off a victory.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame was eliminated on the following day. The blast was one of just nine all year for Stavisky. A sixth-round 2002 draft pick, Stavisky never made it above Class AAA, but did hit .305 for his minor league career.

Which College World Series walk-off was your favorite? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback