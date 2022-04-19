"It was the attitude, the mindset, and how they saw the game" - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager talks about his decision to join the Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager spoke candidly about his decision to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers and sign with the Texas Rangers.

Last December, Corey Seager signed a contract with the Rangers for 10 years at a value of about $325 million. This landmark signing punctuated the largest single signing deal ever penned by the Texas Rangers.

MLB @MLB Corey Seager gets on the board as a Ranger. Corey Seager gets on the board as a Ranger. https://t.co/6mHfEWj7xM

"Corey Seager gets on the board as a Ranger" - @ MLB

After playing in Los Angeles for the Dodgers for six seasons, it was quite a pivot for Seager, who turns 28 later this month.

Corey Seager speaks with honest tones about his idea to join the Texas Rangers

Corey Seager had a very successful career with the LA Dodgers. The two-time All-Star hit 103 home runs with the club, as well as 364 RBIs. He also led the MLB in doubles with 44 while playing for the Dodgers in 2019.

Seager helped bolster the Dodgers to their 2020 World Series victory. Corey was a key to their success in the run up to that series against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he batted .347 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Former Dodger Corey Seager was just intentionally walked with the bases loaded Former Dodger Corey Seager was just intentionally walked with the bases loaded https://t.co/vx0Dmmj9sy

"Former Dodger Corey Seager was just intentionally walked with the bases loaded" - @ Blake Harris

Due to the COVID pandemic, the games were all held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It is the home site of the Texas Rangers, the team that Seager will play for over the next 10 years.

He went on to sign two one-year contracts with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2021 and continued his success.

Corey Seager was the 2020 World Series MVP for the Dodgers

After all his success, it was a surprise to the baseball world when Seager did not re-sign with the club when he became a free agent last winter.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Seager outlined his decision to join the Rangers. In regard to the Texas ballclub, Seager said, "Um, no, you know, it was the attitude, the mindset, and how they saw the game, it was the future that they see, it was all that stuff. It wasn't based on any past personal success, and I'm all for it. You know, we got to experience the home side."

Seager referred to his former teammates as family and claimed that henceforth, he will support them in whatever they do.

