Corey Seager's wife celebrates Rangers superstar's 100th homer with sweet message

Shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, recently celebrated the Texas Rangers star’s 100th career home run with the team. In the Rangers’ three-game series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Seager hit a 427-foot solo homer in the seventh inning, giving his team a 5-3 lead.

The blast marked his fourth homer of the 2025 season and 100th since he donned the Rangers jersey. On Thursday, Madisyn posted about her husband’s milestone with a heartfelt caption:

“100 career home runs with the Rangers for our guy proud of you, always!! 💙💙 also thank you @ashlyncarmela for the pic bc this preg mama is on the couch 🤰🏽”

Madisyn IG

The image shared featured the jumbotron at Globe Life Field displaying Corey Seager’s milestone. Madisyn also thanked Ashlyn, the wife of Texas Rangers player Jake Burger, for capturing the moment, as she was at home at the time.

Madisyn Seager, who is currently pregnant with their first child, has been taking time off at home, which is why she couldn’t witness Corey Seager’s 100th homer in person.

She announced the pregnancy last month with a heartwarming post captioned:

“our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!”

The photos featured the Seagers posing on a beach, with Corey embracing Madisyn and placing his hands on her baby bump. The five-time All-Star wore a T-shirt with black pants, while Madisyn sported a denim shirt and jeans.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares heartfelt morning moments with Rangers star

On Wednesday, Madisyn shared an image on her Instagram capturing a cozy morning moment with her husband, Corey Seager. She captioned the post:

"mornings have looked a lot like naps outside and I 🤍 it."

Madisyn IG

The images featured Corey Seager sleeping on the grass beside a pool, with Madisyn also seen relaxing alongside him.

Seager ended Thursday’s game against the Angels, going 2-for-3, recording one run, one RBI and one walk. After Seager gave the Rangers a 5-3 lead, neither team added any more runs, and the game ended in a Texas Rangers victory.

Since making his MLB debut in 2015, Seager has recorded 204 home runs and 623 RBIs, while maintaining a .291 career batting average.

