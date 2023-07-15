Corey Seager hit his 150th career HR and 500th career RBI, respectively, with a solo drive in the eighth inning. Madisyn Seager, Corey's wife, is pleased for her husband to have reached this professional milestone.

Madisyn took to Instagram to congratulate her husband on reaching a career milestone. She is a proud wife and wishes nothing but more success for her husband.

She said, "500th career RBI followed up by 150th career homer!! So proud of you, baby!"

The Rangers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 12-4 at Globe Life Field after scoring five runs in the eighth inning. During a four-run eighth, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim hit solo home runs. Heim has 13, Seager has 24, and Garcia has 24 home runs.

The Guardians (45-46) smacked two two-run home runs in the third inning. Josh and Bo Naylor were the first brothers to hit two-run home runs for the same team.

Corey Seager's career history

Corey Seager, an American who plays shortstop, currently plays for the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Los Angeles Dodgers chose him in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2015.

When Corey played for the Dodgers, he was a crucial component of their success. In 2020, the year the team won the World Series, he was recognized by being voted the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP.

The 100th career home run and acknowledgment for his offensive performances, which included a career-high 33 home runs in 2021, have been significant achievements in his career.

In 2022, Corey signed a considerable 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, making him the highest-paid player in team history. He became a rising star after earning back-to-back All-Star selections in his first two seasons and winning the NL Rookie of the Year title in 2016.

