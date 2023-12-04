Corey Seager's wife Madisyn opts for no-booze December, inside scoop on her break from cocktails

Corey Seager, 2023 World Series MVP, and his wife, Madisyn Seager, are making the most of the offseason. With the Christmas holidays approaching, Madisyn Seager shared a story on Instagram suggesting a no-booze December. She can be seen holding a glass of poppi soda, seated in front of a decorated Christmas tree and adjacent to her Australian Shepherd.

Mady Seager takes a break from booze this festival season

"sitting by the tree in my fave room with my Cutie new Christmas glass filled with poppi >>> (casue ya girl is doin dry December after an over indulgent Oct & Nov)" - madyseager

Madisyn Seager ties the no-booze December to her celebrations during October and November. We understand that, Mady. Just imagine the thrill the Texas Rangers were bringing to their postseason and her husband smashing the ball into the stratosphere almost every postseason night.

The Christmas holidays are near, and the festivities and decorations are in full swing, as evidenced by the Christmas tree in her post. But, the wife of a two-time Fall Classic MVP has decided to take a break from drinking in December.

"What Corey Seager has been drinking since the postseason started" - Logan_Allen

I hope Corey Seager is not practicing the same. The mighty slugger needs to stay in form until the Rangers hit the ground again in March 2024 to defend their World Series title.

Corey Seager will look to further up the ante next season

Before the 2022 campaign, the Texas Rangers offered Corey Seager $325 million. They hoped that the 2020 MVP of the World Series would help the franchise claim its maiden World Series title.

Seager has four home runs in his previous five games, dating back to the AL Championship Series. He is the first shortstop in history to have three home runs in a World Series. Seager's 19 career postseason home runs are one less than those of shortstop Derek Jeter.

"Corey Seager crushes his THIRD home run of the World Series" - BleacherReport

Seager became only the second-ever World Series MVP after guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to the 2020 championship. Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson were also present. It's reasonable to assume that the star slugger is not done. He will train hard during the spring to make an impenetrable defense for the Rangers' Fall Classic title.

